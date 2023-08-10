Raiders report: 49ers regret being jerks to Maxx Crosby

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recalled Thursday the story of one of his coaches going a bit overboard during a pre-draft interview with Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks for another after striking a dummy during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby had a brief exchange with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan during Thursday’s joint practice between the teams in Henderson. It went much better than their first meeting.

That came during the pre-draft process in 2019 when 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek got a bit aggressive in questioning Crosby.

“We were kind of jerks to him in our interview when he came out of college and he’s really one of the coolest dudes I’ve seen or been around and one of the best players in this league,” Shanahan said. “So it’s cool to catch up.”

Shanahan explained the interview with Crosby was one of the first defensive line coach Kris Kocurek had participated in after joining the coaching staff. In Kocurek’s previous stop, one of his interview methods was to get a bit confrontational to see how the prospect would respond.

At one point, general manager John Lynch even touched Kocurek’s leg as if to signal him to dial it down a notch.

“But Maxx was a stud,” Shanahan said. “He didn’t care at all. He did not waver and handled it as well as anyone could.”

Crosby laughed when told about Shanahan’s recollection of the meeting, but said it wasn’t a unique experience.

“I feel like every single team that I interviewed with didn’t take me seriously,” Crosby said. “I could name every damn team if I want, but I’m not going to do that.”

The interaction between Crosby and Shanahan on Thursday came just after Crosby had made a play in the backfield and went straight to the opposing coach to talk a bit of trash.

Shanahan and Crosby expressed mutual respect for each other, but Crosby said he hasn’t forgotten that interview.

“I carry every little scar. I won’t talk about a lot of it, but I keep everything noted. Literally everything.”

Reality check

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t sound like he has any plans to participate in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, “Quarterback.”

In fact, he’s probably not ever going to be a candidate for the program.

Garoppolo didn’t watch Season 1, which featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, but his brothers are big fans of the docuseries.

“They love it,” he said. “I think they have a different perspective of what we go through. People just think you go out there on Sunday and start slinging it around. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“But that’s not for me.”

Mayer, Jacobs, Wilson updates

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer was again held out of practice on Thursday, though coach Josh McDaniels doesn’t sound concerned about his long-term status.

“I think we have a few guys dealing with the bumps and bruises of training camp,” McDaniels said. “Everyone is working really hard and making progress. We don’t have many guys not out there, which is good. But most of those guys are getting closer to returning.”

Mayer left Saturday’s practice with an apparent leg injury and has not returned to the field.

Wide receiver Chris Lacy, tight end Jesper Horsted, linebacker Darius Harris and cornerbacks David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson and Ike Brown also sat out Thursday’s session.

McDaniels had no update on running back Josh Jacobs, but did express optimism about the status of first-round pick Tyree Wilson, who remains on the Non-football injury list.

“Tyree is doing a great job of his program and I think we’re getting close,” he said. “I’m not going to put a specific date on it, but if we keep heading in the right direction I don’t think it will be too much longer.”

