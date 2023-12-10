Raiders report: AJ Cole’s record-setting performance not enough

AJ Cole’s 83-yard punt in the Raiders’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday is the longest in franchise history and tied for the fourth-longest in the NFL since 2000.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gets through the line as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) pursues during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the backfield during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV representatives participate in a moment of silence on the goal line before the start of the NFL game with the Raiders against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV representatives participate in a moment of silence on the goal line before the start of the NFL game with the Raiders against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AJ Cole knew it as soon as it took flight.

“It’s kind of like golf where you can feel it when it comes off your foot,” the Raiders punter said Sunday after a 3-0 loss to the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. “It was a misdirection, so I’m showing like I’m going left and then switch to right at the last second. I’m seeing where he’s lined up, and I know if I can get it over his head, it’s going to go forever. So while the ball is in the air, you’re seeing it and just saying, ‘Go, go, go.’ ”

It went 83 yards, surpassing Shane Lechler’s 80-yard blast in 2011 as the longest punt in franchise history. It’s also tied for the fourth-longest punt in the NFL since 2000.

“I was not really pleased with my game up to that point, so I had a little fire on that one,” Cole said of the early fourth-quarter kick.

The only minor flaw was that DJ Turner was nearly able to make a spectacular play and down the ball at the 1-yard line, only to watch it slip away and trickle across the goal line.

“It would have been better if it was 82,” Cole said. “But it was obviously a cool play, and with the history of the Raiders punter position, it’s a really cool record to have.

“DJ was beating himself up over it, but he shouldn’t. That was almost a spectacular play just to get down there that far. He was flying. Him and Ameer (Abdullah) are phenomenal gunners, and they’ve been making me look better than I am.”

Cole has been great again this season, entering the day second in the NFL in punting average. He knew as Sunday’s game stayed scoreless that there was a chance field position could be the difference.

“You never want to play in a game like that because you want the offense to go out there and be successful, but those are the games you work so hard for because they’re the games where you think you can make a difference,” he said. “Those are the games where when it ends up like that, I want to be the reason we go out there and win the game. We just didn’t have enough today.”

Ailing stars

Josh Jacobs appeared to be running with a hitch in his step for much of the day before finally limping to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. He managed just 34 yards on 13 carries, mustering 2.6 yards per attempt, his worst mark since Week 2. He added two catches for 16 yards.

“He got nicked up early on,” interim coach Antonio Pierce said. “He tried to come back and just wasn’t himself, and at that point, it was done with.”

His injury is of particular concern because the Raiders have just a few days to prepare before hosting the Chargers on Thursday night.

“He’s a tough guy,” Pierce said. “We’ll have to get with our medical staff on that, but he tried to fight as best he could.”

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has been dealing with a knee injury since the first month of the season. He briefly left the game but brushed aside questions about his status.

“I’m good,” he said before adding a qualifier. “I’ll be good.”

Crosby had a standout performance despite the ailment, recording two sacks and tying for the team lead with 10 tackles. It was the third time in his career he had at least 10 tackles, the most in franchise history for a defensive lineman.

Mixing it up

The Raiders had to scrape together an offensive line as they dealt with several injuries.

Stalwart left tackle Kolton Miller was inactive because of a shoulder injury, and center Andre James left the game after hurting his ankle.

Thayer Munford played left tackle, and Jermaine Eluemunor stayed on the right side. Dylan Parham slid over from left guard to play the final 16 offensive snaps at center.

Parham played all over the line as a rookie, but Sunday was the first time he lined up anywhere other than left guard this season.

Still, he felt the transition was smooth.

“I get practice reps all across the interior offensive line still,” Parham said. “So I already knew my job. It was just about being more vocal. It felt natural for the most part. I’ve had some experience, obviously last year.”

Salute to the community

The Raiders observed a moment of silence shortly before kickoff in tribute to two recent tragedies that struck the community.

Crosby carried a UNLV flag and one that honored fallen Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix, who were killed in the line of duty Nov. 30. The flags were presented at midfield along with the American flag.

“It was awesome,” Crosby said of participating in the ceremony. “An honor obviously. Super tragic situations in both cases, and I want to send my prayers out to everyone affected by it.”

An announcement was made just before the national anthem, asking for a moment of silence for the troopers and the three professors who were killed in last week’s shooting at UNLV.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.