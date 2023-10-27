Raiders report: All-Pro misses practice with injury

Daniel Carlson’s absence from Thursday’s practice because of a groin injury and the signing of kicker James McCourt could be an ominous sign for the Raiders.

The concern over Raiders star kicker Daniel Carlson’s right groin injury grew Thursday when the reigning first-team All-Pro missed the team’s first practice of the week.

Carlson suffered the injury during pregame warmups Sunday at Chicago. He played, but missed a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter before making two others.

The Raiders signed kicker James McCourt to the practice squad this week, another sign the team is concerned about Carlson’s status entering the “Monday Night Football” matchup at Detroit.

McCourt, a 25-year-old who played at Illinois, has spent time in the Jaguars organization the past two seasons but has not played in a regular-season game.

“Obviously, you’ve got to protect yourself,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

The Raiders will practice Friday and Saturday before traveling to Detroit on Sunday. Carlson’s status might not be decided until pregame warmups.

“We’ll just see how Daniel is feeling as we go through the week and make the right decision at the end of the week (and) whether we need to do something else in terms of elevating (McCourt from the practice squad),” McDaniels said.

McCourt went through a full kicking session Thursday with holder AJ Cole, who said there was an adjustment period because every kicker has a specific way they want the ball placed.

“It’s pretty different,” said Cole, who has been working with Carlson since he entered the NFL in 2019. “I feel like I’ve been married for 30 years and now I’m back on the market trying to learn some new moves.”

Cole said the session went well and that he’s confident they will be on the same page should McCourt play Monday.

“It’s just constant communication as we’re going through the field-goal period,” Cole said. “I told him, ‘Don’t hold back or feel like you’re going to hurt my feelings. I want to get it how you want it.’

If Carlson plays, Cole said it won’t be a problem switching back to how he prefers the ball to be held.

“I don’t want to say it’s easy to go back to what you know, but I have five years of muscle memory doing it Daniel’s way,” Cole said. “Whoever is there, it will be fine.”

Injury report

Linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) joined Carlson as nonparticipants for the session.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs returned to the practice field in a limited capacity after missing the past four games with an ankle injury.

“I definitely feel like I can go out there and play on Monday, but we shall see,” he said.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was limited with a knee injury as the team continues to manage his workload. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) were also limited.

Window opened

Linebacker Curtis Bolton was back on the field as the team opened the 21-day window for him to be activated from injured reserve. He has missed the past four games with a knee injury.

“It means everything,” Bolton said. “I love football, and I love this team. It felt good just to be out there running with them again.”

Bolton said the rehab process in the past month was difficult, but nowhere close to when he was out for more than a year recovering from a torn ACL. He hopes to be activated soon.

“I feel as close as I’m going to get,” he said. “I don’t like to put numbers on anything, but I feel healthy and ready to roll.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.