Raiders report: Andre James clears concussion protocol

Raiders center Andre James joked that he felt “stupid” after watching the clip of the play on which he suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Raiders center Andre James was trying to make the play he thought his team needed when he suffered a concussion toward the end of a Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Quarterback Derek Carr was hit, and the ball was on the turf, so James dived to try to save the possession. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa dived at the same time, and the clash of helmets landed James in concussion protocol, causing him to miss the past two games.

“I look back at it, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t even need to recover that fumble,’” said James, who has been cleared and a full participant in practice the past two days. “It was fourth down. I felt kind of stupid.”

James was joking, but the injury was no laughing matter. He appeared dazed in the locker room after the game and was wearing sunglasses before he was transported from SoFi Stadium in an ambulance.

“It’s just one of those hits you’re just not used to taking,” James said Thursday. “I’m feeling good now, just excited to get back.”

He has watched the clip of the collision, mostly because it has constantly been sent to him by friends and family.

“They’ll send it to me and ask, ‘Did you see what happened,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘I felt it.’”

This was the first time James has gone through the NFL’s concussion protocol, which requires several steps and independent monitoring of the process. He thought he would be able to play Sunday at Tennessee, but was told Friday that he hadn’t passed the baseline computer test and would miss the game.

Still, he was grateful to everyone who oversaw his time in the protocols.

“They did a really good job with going through the whole process,” James said. “Great shout out to everyone in the athletic training room to help me get cleared and back to normal. It took awhile because there’s a lot of steps to it.”

As for watching the games as a spectator, James said he was more of a calm observer than a rowdy screamer. He said that helps him better take an analytical view so he can be of assistance to his fellow linemen.

“Now I’m just ready to go out there and get back at it with the boys,” he said.

Injury report

Cornerback Nate Hobbs remains in concussion protocol, but got in a limited practice Thursday in a red noncontact jersey.

There were two additions to the report. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (groin) and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) were limited after getting in full sessions Wednesday.

Tight end Foster Moreau missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow still hasn’t practiced since suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) have been limited the past two sessions.

Moehrig said he was optimistic he would play Sunday when the Raiders host AFC West foe Denver at Allegiant Stadium.

Promoted

Safety Matthias Farley was signed to the active roster after having been activated from the practice squad for the first three games.

Rookie safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was waived to clear a spot for Farley. Pola-Mao had played 27 snaps in the past two games, all on special teams.

