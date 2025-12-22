Raiders report: Ashton Jeanty finally shows big-play ability

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had 188 total yards and scored two long touchdowns Sunday against the Houston Texans, one of the NFL’s elite defenses.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after scoring against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after scoring against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, middle, runs past Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant, right, to score during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON — Ashton Jeanty has never lost confidence in his ability to make special things happen on the football field.

Neither has anyone in an organization that selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“It is important for him to see (himself have success) because he’s been working his tail off,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said after Jeanty had 188 total yards and scored two long touchdowns against the Texans, one of the league’s elite defenses, in a 23-21 loss Sunday at NRG Stadium. “He knows who he is. It’s frustrating when you can’t show and feel like you really can express who you are and what you’re capable of doing.”

On his first touchdown, Jeanty was spread out wide left and ran a stop-and-go to leave linebacker Henry To’oTo’o in his wake on his way to a 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that gave the Raiders a 14-13 lead. It was his only reception of the game.

“As a running back, you dream about that,” Jeanty said. “A linebacker out there in space. It was all day.”

GENO TO JEANTY FOR THE 60-YARD TD! LVvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/k8CknFOEcy — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

He followed with a brilliant 51-yard scoring run that was originally bottled up before Jeanty showed patience until a hole opened up and sprinted to the end zone.

“We ran an inside zone, and we got movement and everything just kind of wadded up,” said Jeanty, who had 128 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards.“Then (Dylan Parham drove the dude backside, which gave me the edge, and it’s just God-given talents after that.”

It was part of one of the best days of the season for the offensive line, which not coincidentally was also one of Jeanty’s best performances.

“I can’t have the big performances and the spotlight on me without them blocking up front, and they did an amazing job all game,” he said.

Carroll has never lost faith in Jeanty.

“I’m sure there’s people questioning and doubting or whatever,” he said. “It can mount on a young guy, can mount on anybody. … He hasn’t griped about anything or groused about anything (all season).”

Embracing the challenge

Carroll reiterated after the game that he would like to be part of the team’s long-term plans despite speculation about his job security.

“It’s going to be challenging,” he said. “It’s a taxing challenge for us. But, yeah, I really like this place, and I like this team, and I love working with (general manager John Spytek).”

A 2-13 season with a realistic chance at securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft is not what the 74-year-old Carroll expected for what figures to be his last NFL job.

“It blows me away that this is the situation that we’re in, because I have no space in my brain for this,” he said. “But maybe it had to be this hard.”

‘Garbage’ play

Quarterback Geno Smith was mostly efficient in his return after missing one game with back and right shoulder injuries, finishing 16-for-23 for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

But a first-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown by Derek Stingley Jr. put the Raiders in a tough spot.

“The one just garbage play on the turnover; they felt it coming, and they rolled into it,” Carroll said. “Geno tried to throw the ball in there. The corner that was sitting out there, just couldn’t get it done, and they get a touchdown out of the play. A huge play in the game obviously, but it didn’t deter our guys.”

Smith was trying to hit Jeanty in the flat on third-and-1, but the play was well covered and he forced the throw.

“I just have to throw it away,” Smith said. “They had a better call than us at that time. I think we’ve kind of worn out the roll pass. Those guys play cover two on third-and-short. We have to have an out to get to a run or something like that. We can’t run that play, and then I can’t (make that throw). I tried to put it on Ashton, and he kept running and the corner made a good play.”

