Raiders report: Ashton Jeanty unimpressed by viral run, Madden rating

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty understands why fans were excited about his highlight-reel run Saturday, but he wasn’t that impressed with himself.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty answers questions from the media during a news conference following team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty reacts to a question from the media during a news conference following team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty answers questions from the media during a news conference following team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football during a team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders assistant special teams coach Kade Rannings greets running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during a team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) collides with San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) at the goal line for a score during the first half of their pre-season NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (85) and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) hype each other up during warmups before the Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks free from a tackle attempt by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during the first half of their pre-season NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ashton Jeanty knew he created the first highlight of his NFL career the moment he ran over 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in Saturday’s preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.

The running back just wasn’t going to get caught up in all the social media hype the play generated.

“I thought it was pretty cool, but I guess people just didn’t think I could do it on the NFL level,” Jeanty said Tuesday. “So I guess it was cool, but I’ve been doing that, so it’s not really anything crazy to me.”

Still, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft knows he needs to pick his spots. While running through a defensive back made for a great visual, he may have chosen a different tact had it been San Francisco’s All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

“I think it’s just being smart, picking and choosing your battles,” Jeanty said. “With DBs, you want to be a little more physical. Linebackers, little bit less, (more) shake and bake, kind of attack them.”

A physical run like Saturday’s could also set Jeanty up for something later in the game. If Jeanty had squared off with Lenoir again, he may have looked to see if Lenoir was bracing for contact and then tried to go around him.

Jeanty has many ways to attack a defense as a runner. But one question he faced entering the NFL was how he would contribute to the passing game.

So far, so good, according to the former Boise State star.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Jeanty said. “It’s something that wasn’t really shown as much in my college career. So being able to have that opportunity, and (offensive coordinator Chip Kelly) has done a great job at getting running backs involved in the passing game so we’ve just got to continue to work at it and get better every single day.”

Same goes for pass protection, where Jeanty said he has seen similar progress.

There are high expectations for his rookie season, as evidenced by his 83 overall rating in the “Madden NFL 26” video game, which was released last week.

Jeanty, who is featured in the game with his trademark college pre-snap stance and not the one the Raiders have moved him into, is the second-highest rated rookie behind only Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter.

Jeanty is just happy to be in the game.

“I had family and friends reaching out about it,” Jeanty said. “Another childhood dream to be in a video game, so it’s amazing to see.”

Decision day looming

The Raiders are now less than a week away from the NFL’s Aug. 26 cutdown day when they have to trim their roster to 53 players.

That won’t be the end of their maneuvering, however. Coach Pete Carroll famously made 284 transactions his first year with the Seahawks in 2010.

Assistant general manager Brian Stark, who joined the Raiders after the draft, is excited for the process.

“I think you have to have the willingness to just constantly be looking for ways to improve and create competition, and if it’s necessary, I’m all in on that,” Stark said. “That’s pretty wild. That’s a big number. But we’re going to be ready to do whatever it takes to kind of keep that culture going and keep the competitiveness going and try to find the best fit we can here.”

Stark said the Raiders will continue to evaluate players through their final two practices this week and their preseason game Saturday against the Cardinals.

“I think the whole roster is really competitive right now,” Stark said. “We want to see and provide as many opportunities for each of those players to compete as we can.”

Play of the day

It’s hardly noteworthy at this point, but second-year tight end Brock Bowers made another spectacular one-handed catch Tuesday.

Jeanty continues to be impressed by his teammate no matter how often he sees him make a great play.

“He’s special,” Jeanty said. “Obviously seeing what he did last season, but to see it every day in practice (is different). Even today, the one-hand catches, it’s just regular, it’s just normal, it’s just what he does. But to see his approach, how he takes care of his body, it’s all things that I can learn from and try to add to my routine.”

