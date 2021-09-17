Raiders report: Backup tight end ‘unsung hero,’ Olson says

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson made quite a declaration about Foster Moreau, a third-year player who didn’t get a single target in the regular-season opener against the Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) takes questions during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) grabs a water during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A trainer works on Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) who suffered an injury during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders Report

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — at Steelers, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Quote of the day

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor grew up in England having never even heard of Las Vegas.

Now he has been thrust into a potential starting role for the Raiders after a solid relief appearance in Monday’s win over the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

In what was perhaps the most entertaining player press conference of the season, Eluemunor discussed his preference for the American version of “The Office,” how he “sucked” when he first moved to the United States to try to play football in eighth grade and how confused people are when his British accent comes and goes.

He also discussed why he has bonded so quickly with his fellow linemen in each of his five NFL stops.

“It doesn’t matter where you are or how long you’ve been in the room,” he said. “It’s only going to take a couple hours to click. It’s unusual not to click because we’re all big guys who take hits for a living, so the guy behind us can look pretty and throw the ball. It’s definitely dope being an offensive lineman.”

Injury report

The list of Raiders players dealing with some sort of ailment grew by one on Thursday, bringing the total to 18.

Defensive lineman Darius Philon was added after suffering a knee injury during the early portion of practice and was listed as a limited participant. Carl Nassib was upgraded from no participation to limited on Thursday with pectoral and toe injuries.

It was status quo for the rest of the players on the list from Wednesday, including another missed practice for running back Josh Jacobs with toe and ankle issues.

Friday’s report will include final game status, which will be more telling.

High praise

Tight end Foster Moreau figured to play a more prominent role this season, another year removed from a terrible knee injury and not having future Hall of Famer Jason Witten to deal with as competition at tight end.

While Moreau played 53 percent of the offensive snaps, he wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson suggested that could change while making it clear Moreau remains part of the team’s plans.

“He’s really the unsung hero,” Olson said. “He’s tremendous in the run game, tremendous as a pass blocker, and he’s also a very good receiving tight end. He’s just overshadowed a bit by Darren Waller. (Coach Jon Gruden) jokes he’s our green beret. He’s a special squad guy that kind of keeps the group together.”

Old friends

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray raved this week about former Raiders center Rodney Hudson and the experience he has brought to the offense, crediting him with recognizing a blitz that led to a touchdown.

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on former college teammate Derek Carr’s full head of hair, saying he hopes Carr changed his mind and decided to cut it off.

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner wasn’t as jovial talking about watching K.J. Wright play for the Raiders instead of with him on the Seahawks.

“He had a really good play on that fourth down, which I don’t think people realize how good of a play that was,” Wagner said, referring to Wright’s tackle for a loss against the Ravens that turned the ball over on downs.

“That’s not where he was supposed to be, but he’s just so smart that he knew that’s where the ball was going to go. … I’m like ‘Dang, you used to do that with us all the time.’ Sure wish it was still going on.

“But the business side of things gets in the way.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal