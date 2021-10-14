Raiders report: Broncos coach denounces Gruden’s comments

Vic Fangio said there’s “no place in the world” for the opinions expressed by the former Raiders coach in emails leaked earlier this week that led to his resignation.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Steelers won 27-19. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

RAIDERS REPORT

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — at Denver Broncos, Empower Field, 1:25 p.m.

Quote of the day

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said his team isn’t concerned with the drama this week’s opponent is going through. His focus is on preparing for what the Raiders can do on the field.

Fangio did gather his team to discuss the controversial statements that led to Jon Gruden’s resignation this week, knowing it would be a topic of conversation.

He was unequivocal in his condemnation of the sentiments expressed in the leaked emails.

“I addressed it with the team. I expressed to them that there’s no place in the world — let alone our league — for the opinions that were expressed and the words that were used to express those opinions. I just told them that that’s our feelings, my feelings and the organization’s feelings and we moved on.”

Injury report

Defensive end Carl Nassib was granted a personal day by the team.

General manager Mike Mayock said the veteran made the request as he continues to process the homophobic, racist and misogynistic comments made by Gruden in the leaked emails.

Nassib is the only openly gay player on a 53-man roster in the NFL.

“He just said he’s got a lot to process,” Mayock said. “There is a lot that has been going on the last few days and of course we support that request.”

Nassib also had the support of his teammates.

“I support that 100 percent,” Waller said of Nassib taking some time away. “He’s pretty much a lone wolf when it comes to that. Nobody should be able to tell him how to feel. Nobody should be able to tell him how to grieve. He deserves to take time for himself because that’s a lot to process. Somebody you’ve been invested in and going to battle with and you come out and there’s a quote that says something like what was said. I can’t imagine what he must be feeling. I respect him wanting to take his space and be able to come back clear-headed.”

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Waller also took rest days.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did not participate in practice due to a hip injury. He left Sunday’s game on two different occasions.

Cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (hip), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back), safety Dallin Leavitt (knee), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) and linebacker Cory Littleton (shouler) were all limited.

Transactions

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was back on the practice field Wednesday, officially opening the 21-day window the team has to decide whether to activate him or lose him for the season.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter and cornerback Robert Jackson were released from the practice squad, while defensive back Tony Brown and tackle Dan Skipper were added in their place.

Battling through

Defensive end Maxx Crosby posted an Instagram post late Tuesday night that seemed to be in reference to the current situation facing the team. “Adversity introduces a man to himself,” the caption read.

He explained the quote further on Wednesday.

“When adversity hits, it brings out everyone’s true colors,” he said. “This team is no stranger to adversity. We’ve dealt with it every year I’ve been here. This is the time everybody’s got to come together. I know my teammates. We’ve got new guys and guys that have been here and we’ve been in this together for years now. We just all have to bond together in a hard time like this.”

Adam Hill Review-Journal