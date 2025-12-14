Raiders report card: Another offensive disaster in shutout loss

How the Raiders performed in a shutout loss to the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, their eighth straight defeat that dropped them to 2-12.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches the ball as he's brought down by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) grabs Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Offense: F

The Raiders finished with 75 net yards.

Seriously. That’s it.

Three drives went for negative yards, and they picked up just seven first downs.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett looked as if he was starting to settle in on the opening drive, but it stalled out and proved to be a mirage.

He finished 15 of 25 for 64 yards with an interception and was sacked four times behind a line that was dominated all day.

Clearly, the problems extended beyond quarterback Geno Smith, who missed the game with right shoulder and back injuries, as the team averaged 1.8 yards per play.

This was a historically bad performance by any measure.

Defense: D

Philadelphia’s offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping, particularly in the first half.

Eventually, the Eagles’ offense was just a steady wave that washed over the Raiders.

Rookie cornerback Darien Porter had a rough day, and the Raiders had trouble finding Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert far too often, especially in the red zone.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was struggling entering the game, needed just 15 attempts to throw for three touchdowns.

The biggest issue? Philadelphia went 10 of 13 on third downs.

Special teams: C

There wasn’t much to go on here.

While the special teams didn’t make any crucial errors, the unit didn’t make any splash plays, either.

Daniel Carlson didn’t have any field goals or extra points to make, but the lone kickoff was fine.

Even though punter AJ Cole didn’t have his best game, he kept the ball out of harm’s way for a struggling coverage unit.

Coaching: F

Another way of looking at this would be that the coaching staff could be awarded an “A” because losing out should be the objective with a chance at the No. 1 pick.

But if the goal is to win games, Sunday was a failure.

There didn’t seem to be a plan on either side of the ball, and if there was, the team didn’t look ready to execute it.

The Raiders aren’t a good team. They lack talent all over the field. But they also show the same deficiencies every week, and there just hasn’t been an answer.

Coach Pete Carroll deserves credit for leaving his offense on the field for a fourth-down attempt on the opening drive. It didn’t work out, but it was the right call.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.