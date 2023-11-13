Raiders report card: A’s for the defense and special teams

How the Raiders performed in a victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium that made Antonio Pierce 2-0 since he was named interim coach.

Offense: C

In his third start, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell labored against New York’s stout defense, telegraphing a first-half interception to Jordan Whitehead. The offensive line, missing standout left tackle Kolton Miller, was often overwhelmed by the opposing defensive front. But O’Connell maintained his poise in the second half and came off his first read on a key third down early in the fourth quarter to throw the go-ahead touchdown to fellow rookie Michael Mayer.

O’Connell was sacked three times but finished 16 of 27 for 153 yards, targeting star wideout Davante Adams early and often. Adams caught six of his 13 targets for 86 yards. The game-winning score was set up by a 40-yard run by Josh Jacobs, who supplied a season-high 116 yards on 27 carries, though he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that gave the Jets a chance to win.

Defense: A-

The Jets had gone 34 consecutive possessions without scoring a touchdown. Robert Spillane ensured they would go 35. The veteran linebacker intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the red zone with 1:20 left to preserve the lead. Spillane also recorded a team-high seven tackles to go with his second full sack this season.

Aided by the Jets’ woeful offense (29th in yards, 30th in scoring), the defense turned a first-and-goal from the 3-yard-line into a field goal.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce had his second sack of the season.

Special teams: A

With field position of the utmost importance, AJ Cole averaged 50.6 yards on four punts, thrice pinning the Jets inside their 20-yard line while netting a long of 63 yards. Reserve running back Ameer Abdullah was stellar in coverage as a gunner. Kicker Daniel Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts (41, 54, 40), and return specialist DeAndre Carter’s 32-yard punt return midway through the third quarter set up what was the game-tying score.

Coaching: B

Interim coach Antonio Pierce showed his inexperience in the first half by challenging an interception by New York’s Jordan Whitehead. Turnovers are automatically reviewed and, by rule, can’t be challenged, thereby costing the Raiders a timeout. But the Raiders were otherwise good enough situationally (considering their opposition), maintaining the energy Pierce brought upon his appointment. Twice his aggression on fourth-and-short was rewarded with conversions that energized an enthused crowd. He’s now 2-0.

