Raiders report card: Defense, special teams lead way

How the Raiders performed in a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C

The Raiders scored a touchdown on one of six trips into the red zone. They have some real issues in that area of the field. Jimmy Garoppolo was 14 of 22 for 162 yards with one score and a tipped interception before injuring his back and heading to the hospital at halftime. His replacement, veteran Brian Hoyer, went 6 of 10 for 102 yards and made no mistakes that could have cost his team the game. Jakobi Meyers shined against his former team with five catches for 61 yards and a score. The Raiders are finally trying to find tight end Michael Mayer more often, the rookie out of Notre Dame having hauled in five receptions for a team-high 75 yards.

Defense: A-

For the second straight week, this side of the ball made the game-clinching play. This time, it was Maxx Crosby’s half sack and safety of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones that secured the Raiders a 3-3 record. Say what you want about the opponents — and they have certainly been substandard the past few weeks — but this team continues to win with its defense. The Raiders had four sacks, and Crosby had seven tackles and a quarterback hit. Five other players had at least four tackles for the Raiders. The Patriots, for the first time in the Bill Belichick era, were held to zero or fewer yards in the first quarter, according to ESPN. They had minus-2 in the first 15 minutes. Tre’von Moehrig had his second interception of the season.

Special teams: A

This is what makes those red zone trips a little easier to swallow — the right leg of Daniel Carlson. He made all four of his field-goal attempts — from 25, 37, 30 and 24 yards. AJ Cole averaged 51 yards on two punts, dropping the most important one inside the 10-yard line with 2:23 remaining.

Coaching: B

Josh McDaniels adjusted well to losing Garoppolo and called a solid game. But things have to get better in the red zone. Numbers like these will lose games against much better teams. In this instance, Hoyer was the correct choice as Garoppolo’s replacement midgame. Another solid effort from the defensive coaches.

