Raiders report card: Finally some grades parents can be proud of

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) shakes off a tackle from Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 32-23 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: B

They struggled in the red zone (2-for-5) yet again, but sometimes efficiency makes up for a lack of aesthetics. Josh Jacobs went for a career-high 144 yards rushing on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns behind a line that included the return of center Andre James (concussion), who had missed the past two games. They also rediscovered a guy named Davante Adams, who was targeted 13 times and finished with nine receptions for 101 yards. Derek Carr was 21 of 34 for 188 yards, but this day belonged to Jacobs, who added five catches for 31 yards. His rushing scores were from 10 and 7 yards. The Raiders were 7 of 14 on third downs and possessed the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

Defense: B

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had his way at times with the Raiders’ secondary, but the pressure applied up front and the limiting of Denver’s run game more than made up for it. Amik Robertson’s 68-yard fumble return for a score was the Raiders’ first defensive score since Week 10 against the Chargers in 2019. That’s a span of 44 games. Denzel Perryman (five tackles, two for loss) returned from injury and showed why he’s an All-Pro linebacker until leaving the game and being tested for a concussion. The Raiders sacked Wilson three times, with two being credited to Maxx Crosby and the other to Nate Hobbs. Denver was limited to 85 yards on the ground.

Special teams: C-

Daniel Carlson was again perfect on field goals (he has never missed in Allegiant Stadium) but missed an extra point. His makes came from 26, 39, 22 and 30 yards. The coverage teams were mostly a disaster until an AJ Cole punt was downed at the 1-yard line by Matthias Farley early in the fourth quarter. The Raiders then held, and their offense responded by driving for a Carlson field goal and 25-16 lead. There was also a failed onside kick after the team’s first touchdown early in the second quarter.

Coaching: B+

Josh McDaniels won for the second time in his past 12 games as an NFL coach and his first with the Raiders. The decision to go with rookie Thayer Munford at right tackle over Jermaine Eluemunor down the stretch paid off, as did getting back to basics on offense with a healthy dose of Jacobs and Adams.

