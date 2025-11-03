Raiders report card: Grades are average at best in loss to Jaguars

How the Raiders performed in an overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, a defeat that dropped them to 2-6 this season.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith (7) confer on the sidelines after a score against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes and interception with assistance from Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the end zone stopping a long Jacksonville Jaguars drive during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) works to fend off Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) after another catch during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass on a scramble as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) moves in during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C

It might have been a lower grade if not for second-year tight end Brock Bowers, who was terrific coming off three missed games with a knee injury. Bowers hauled in 12 catches for 127 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. It’s his first multitouchdown game in the NFL and his second-most receiving yards and catches in a game. Quarterback Geno Smith was better in the second half than the first, finishing 29 of 39 passing for 284 yards with four scores and his 11th interception of the season. The Raiders attempted just 19 rushes for 57 yards. Running back Ashton Jeanty carried the ball only 13 times, but contributed five receptions for 47 yards and a score.

Defense: C

This side had its moments, but surrendered far too many long drives and couldn’t stop the run. Jacksonville rushed for 151 yards and had 15 first downs via the ground. Linebacker Devin White led the Raiders with 16 total tackles, and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao had an interception of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone to stall a 17-play drive. Lawrence was a pedestrian 23 of 34 for 220 yards and no passing touchdowns.

Special teams: D

You lose a game by one point and can go back to a missed extra point by Daniel Carlson after his team’s first touchdown. Can. Not. Happen. The team also surrendered a long kick return to begin overtime that set Jacksonville up at the Raiders’ 44. Ten plays later, the Jaguars scored what proved to be the winning touchdown and extra point. If not for 202 yards in returns from Raheem Mostert, this side would have received an F.

Coaching: C

Give coach Pete Carroll props for going for a two-point conversion and win instead of settling for a tie. You don’t settle for anything when you’re 2-5. It was by far the right decision. But how can you have 39 passing attempts to 19 rushing attempts in such a close game? The Raiders are awful running the ball, but now it seems as if they don’t even try. That’s on offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. It can’t please Carroll, who often talks about the importance of establishing a competent level of a run game.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal