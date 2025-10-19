Raiders report card: Is F too high for Sunday’s showing in Kansas City?

There aren’t grades low enough to describe the Raiders’ embarrassing effort against the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll bows his head on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium:

Offense: F-

Is there any grade lower than an F? G? Z?

The Raiders couldn’t get anything going offensively Sunday. They finished with 95 total yards, failing to reach 100 for the first time since 2008 and the fourth time in franchise history.

The Raiders’ three first downs were the fewest by an NFL team since 2008, when they lost 24-0 to the Falcons behind quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

Yes, the team was without tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (toe/knee) on Sunday. But they still have to find a way to move the ball.

Quarterback Geno Smith completed 10 of his 16 passes for 67 yards. Even when the Raiders appeared to start moving in the right direction, they held themselves back. Smith made a great throw the Raiders’ opening drive to rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., but it was nullified by a holding penalty on right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Another Thornton catch in the third quarter was called back by a personal foul on left tackle Stone Forsythe. An 8-yard run by rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was wiped out when rookie wide receiver Jack Bech lined up offside.

Nothing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called seemed to work. He also only called 30 offensive plays, the second-fewest for any club in the Super Bowl era ahead of only the 1999 Browns, an expansion team.

Defense: F-

Things weren’t much better on the other side of the ball. The Chiefs marched up and down the field at will.

Kansas City scored points on all five of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ drives. His first four possessions all resulted in touchdowns. The Chiefs had 30 first downs and ran 77 plays.

The Raiders offered little resistance. They were pushed around at the line of scrimmage and exposed in coverage. They also committed several key penalties that extended Kansas City drives.

Special teams: B

At least this unit doesn’t appear to be a total disaster anymore.

The Raiders seemed to straighten out their special-teams issues last week and had no glaring mistakes Sunday. Running back Raheem Mostert averaged 33.3 yards on his three kickoff returns. AJ Cole averaged 47.2 yards on his six punts and had one downed inside the 10-yard line.

That’s at least something.

Coaching: F

The Raiders coaching staff didn’t have an obvious poor decision to point to Sunday. But this was an inexcusable performance for an NFL team.

The offense and defense didn’t have any answers for the Chiefs and the Raiders didn’t show much fight, either.

That can’t happen.

