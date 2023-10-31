Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense flunk ‘MNF’ test

How the Raiders performed in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night at Ford Field. Hint: The offense stunk, and the defense eventually wore down.

How the Raiders performed in a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night at Ford Field:

Offense: F

It doesn’t much matter who quarterbacks the Raiders at this point. They have one of the NFL’s worst offenses and now an eight-game sample size to show for it.

Jimmy Garoppolo was pathetic behind center in his return from a back injury, completing 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and one interception — and not a single pass to a wide receiver in the first half. Davante Adams caught one of seven targets for 11 yards, his third-down drop late in the third quarter far more impactful.

They failed on eight of nine third downs and all three fourth downs, finishing with 157 total yards — more than 125 fewer than their 28th-ranked weekly average of 284.1.

Defense: B

The Raiders played on this side of the ball well enough to win.

Cornerback Marcus Peters returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Luke Masterson forced fumbles the Raiders would recover.

But they would inevitably fatigue without support from their offense, allowing 486 yards on an average of 6 yards per play.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff passed for 267 yards, a touchdown and the pick to Peters.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke out for 152 rushing yards and a score on 26 carries, adding five receptions for 37 yards.

Special teams: C

Not that it much mattered, but rookie wideout Tre Tucker misplayed a kickoff early in the fourth quarter, forcing the Raiders to start a drive at their 2-yard line.

Punter AJ Cole was plenty active amid the offensive struggles, averaging 48.4 yards on five punts and placing two within the 20-yard line.

Daniel Carlson played through a groin injury, converting two extra points.

Coaching: D-

Josh McDaniels elected to stick with Garoppolo, though a turn to rookie backup Aidan O’Connell would have been warranted. His offense remains punchless and ineffective, recording fewer than 20 points for the eighth straight time this season and 10th in the past 11 games dating to last season.

His record in Las Vegas: 9-16.

At least there’s this: They can’t blow a lead without building one.

