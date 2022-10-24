Raiders report card: Josh Jacobs leads offense to A- grade

How the Raiders performed in a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives for more yards on the sidelines as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) and safety Jonathan Owens (36) close in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) points to the crowd after scoring a touchdown following an interception of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offense: A-

For the third straight game, the Raiders leaned on Josh Jacobs and their running game, and the fourth-year tailback responded with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Derek Carr was efficient behind center, completing 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a 26-yard scoring strike to Mack Hollins that the Raiders had to have before halftime.

An improving offense line yielded just one sack, and the Raiders did not commit a turnover for the third straight game.

Defense: B-

Houston didn’t punt until the fourth quarter, and their quarterback, Davis Mills, threw for 302 yards and two scores — ensuring the Texans would lead early into the fourth quarter. But after taking a lead with one of Jacobs’ touchdowns runs, the Raiders forced a timely three-and-out that led to another TD run.

Also, safety Duron Harmon returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing defensive possession to seal the deal.

Special teams: B-

Daniel Carlson made a 50-yard field goal to extend his streak of consecutive field goals made to 39. AJ Cole was called upon to punt twice, averaging 46.5 yards per attempt.

But Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said last week he wanted more production in the return game, and DJ Turner muffed a punt and two special teams penalties adversely affected field position.

Coaching: B+

Believe it or not the Raiders were perfect in the red zone — scoring touchdowns all three times they penetrated Houston’s 20-yard line. The Raiders’ defense — ranked last in red-zone efficiency through six weeks — stiffened in the red zone, holding the Texans to a field goal and forcing a turnover on downs late in the game.

Two trick plays unveiled by McDaniels helped nurse scoring drives in the second half. But not more than his commitment to Jacobs, who carried 10 times in the second half for 98 yards and all three of his scores while opening opportunities for play-action passes.

