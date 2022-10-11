Raiders report card: Josh Jacobs’ running earns B+ for offense

How the Raiders performed in a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, their fourth defeat in five games this season.

How the Raiders performed in a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium:

Offense: B+

Josh Jacobs continues to play like one of the NFL’s best running backs, carrying 21 times for a season-high 154 yards and a touchdown behind an improving offensive line as it develops chemistry. Derek Carr had his most efficient outing of the season, completing 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams, who caught three passes for 124 yards in his third 100-yard game.

But the first possession of the second half ended after three plays and a loss of 12 yards, preceding Kansas City’s go-ahead score.

And Hunter Renfrow collided with Adams on the Raiders’ final play from scrimmage, marking a lack of precision in a key spot and ending their final drive.

Defense: C

Defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to wreak havoc, adding two sacks and three tackles for loss. Linebacker Denzel Perryman had a sack and eight tackles.

But the unit is still searching for another playmaker or two beyond the two Pro Bowlers.

After stops on the first three possessions, the Raiders allowed scores on Kansas City’s ensuing five possessions while seemingly ignoring Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce in the red zone. He’s one of the NFL’s biggest threats within the 20 and caught four touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 292 yards in his continued dominance of the Raiders.

Special Teams: B-

Kicker Daniel Carlson made all three field goals — including two from beyond 50 yards — and punter AJ Cole was summoned only twice. But a defensive holding call on one of Kansas City’s field-goal attempts extended a drive, allowing Mahomes to find Kelce for his fourth touchdown.

Coaching: C+

Josh McDaniels’ aggression was rewarded in the first quarter when a play-action fake on fourth-and-1 resulted in Carr’s first touchdown pass to Adams. But a failed two-point attempt with 4:27 play was the difference.

Also, the Raiders committed 11 penalties for 99 yards. That may or may not be the coaches’ fault.

