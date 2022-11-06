Raiders report card: Josh McDaniels gets ‘F’ in loss to Jaguars

Here’s how the Raiders performed in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field that dropped them to 2-6 this season.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and looks to run past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) and cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offense: C-

They finally featured Davante Adams again, leading to nine catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first half for the superstar wideout. The problem: Adams caught one pass for 3 yards during a second half in which the Raiders were held scoreless.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 259 yards and the two scores.

His second-half statistics: 5 of 15 for 36 yards.

So much for those first 30 minutes.

Defense: C+

An errant pitch by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his first series yielded the fifth takeaway of the season for the Raiders, who are last in forcing turnovers among the NFL’s 32 teams.

Lawrence proceeded — without pressure from a hapless pass rush — to complete 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding 53 rushing yards, mostly on key scrambles that extended drives. Running back Travis Etienne ran 28 times for 109 yards and two scores, helping the Jaguars convert 9 of 15 third downs.

That said, the Raiders secured successive stops amid a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter — only for a three-and-out and turnover on downs to follow.

Special Teams: B-

Except for a 52-yard kickoff return by the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew to begin the second half, the Raiders were steady as ever on special teams. Kicker Daniel Carlson made two field goals to extend his streak to 41 straight, three shy of Adam Vinatieri’s league record.

Punter A.J. Cole pinned the Jaguars inside their 20-yard line on three of his four punts.

Coaching: F

Since the franchise was founded in 1960 through 2021, the Raiders had squandered five 17-point leads.

They’ve blown three this season under first-year coach Josh McDaniels, who deviated from running back Josh Jacobs again in another crucial situation — bypassing runs on second-and-2 and third-and-2 for passes to Adams downfield while trailing 24-20 with 2:40 to play.

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal