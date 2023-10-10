Raiders report card: Maxx Crosby, defense top grade chart

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to avoid a tackle from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 17-13. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

How the Raiders performed in a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:

OFFENSE: C

It won’t win you many games, a mediocre 17 points. Neither will a quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) who has seven interceptions in the four games he has played. But the Raiders made just enough plays to win. Garoppolo finished 22 of 31 for 208 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The pick was a poorly thrown ball into coverage that the Packers eventually turned into seven points. Josh Jacobs rushed 20 times for 69 yards, and Jakobi Meyers had a team-best seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. But the Raiders couldn’t find the end zone with a first-and-goal from the Green Bay 7. Two long sustained drives made the difference, the Raiders cashing in on each with touchdowns.

DEFENSE: B+

The only reason we’re not giving an “A” is a blown coverage that gave Green Bay a 77-yard reception — the Packers’ longest play of the season. Defensive end Maxx Crosby again showed why he is a star in the NFL, accounting for five tackles (four for loss) and a sack. He was everywhere on the field, also totaling four quarterback hits. A team that for seasons has struggled forcing turnovers had three of them, with linebacker Robert Spillane grabbing two interceptions and cornerback Amik Robertson ending all Green Bay hopes with a pick in the end zone in the final minute. Divine Deablo led all tacklers with 10 for the Raiders.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Well, we never see this sort of grade out of these guys. But when the reliable Daniel Carlson misses two fields goals (one was tipped at the line of scrimmage) — yes, from 53 and 52 yards — it’s a unique sort of night. Probably unfair, but we’ve just come to expect such consistency from him. For good reason, also. AJ Cole was again exceptional, placing all four punts inside the 20 yard line.

COACHING: B

Clock management at the end of the first half left much to be desired, Josh McDaniels costing his team about 40 seconds by not calling timeout before a Green Bay punt. A Carlson field-goal attempt late in the game instead of running Jacobs on fourth-and-2 wasn’t a bad call. Two yards is much farther than 1. A solid game by the defensive staff.

