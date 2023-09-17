Raiders report card: Multiple F’s in blowout loss to Bills

How the Raiders performed in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Offense: F

It’s true that the Raiders had fewer than 40 offensive plays and 19:56 of possession time, but they didn’t do much when they had the ball. You can’t win if you can’t run, and the Raiders were awful doing so. They rushed 15 times for 55 yards, including nine carries for minus-2 yards from Josh Jacobs. Jacobs hasn’t done much of anything in two games (44 rushing yards) since missing training camp in a contract dispute. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 24 for 185 yards with a touchdown to Davante Adams on the team’s first drive and two interceptions for a passer rating of just 68.9. The Raiders finally realized Hunter Renfrow is still on the team for at least a play, the wide receiver’s only target coming on a fourth-quarter catch for 23 yards. Adams had a team-best 84 yards on six catches.

Defense: F

Just couldn’t get Buffalo off the field. Just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and company. The Bills had a possession time of 40:04. Think about that. Allen lived with underneath patterns, completing his first 13 passes (a regular-season record for him) while finishing 31 of 37 with three touchdowns. He hit nine receivers. Buffalo also rushed for 183 yards, led by a career-best 123 from James Cook. It wasn’t the best day for Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs. He had a pass interference in the end zone that led to a touchdown, was beaten for another and a hands to the face call that negated an interception. Robert Spillane (14 tackles) and Divine Deablo (10) had one sack apiece for the Raiders, who allowed 450 yards.

Special teams: B+

Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt, from 47 yards, and punter AJ Cole averaged 49.7 yards on three attempts while dropping two inside the 20-yard line. But the Raiders also allowed a 41-yard punt return. Fortunately for them, it didn’t lead to any points.

Coaching: F

The Raiders couldn’t get much of anything going after an opening scoring drive of 75 yards. The lack of a run game offered them little chance at competing. It’s the second straight week in which the Raiders had limited possessions, and they didn’t take advantage of them in this one. Hard to find much good from those in charge when you lose by four touchdowns.

