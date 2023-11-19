Raiders report card: Offense fails again in loss to Dolphins

How the Raiders performed in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Offense: F

Despite its collection of All-Pro caliber talent, this unit remains one of the worst in the NFL.

The Raiders didn’t register a first down in the second and third quarters and didn’t score a point in the third and fourth. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the first quarter, finished 24 of 41 for 271 yards and three interceptions.

The rushing offense (3oth in the NFL) that topped 100 yards the past two weeks reverted to form — generating 36 yards on 16 attempts.

Except for Antonio Pierce’s first game as interim coach — against the New York Giants — the Raiders haven’t scored with their offense more than 19 points in a game this season.

Defense: A

The Raiders defended the Dolphins — first in the NFL in scoring and yards — as well as any other team has.

All for naught amid their sustained offensive struggles.

A forced (Luke Masterson) and recovered fumble (Marcus Epps) and a goal-line stand were sandwiched around superstar wideout Tyreek Hill’s 38-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, preceding two more takeaways: Nate Hobbs’ strip of Julian Hill and Isaiah Pola-Mao’s interception of Tagovailoa.

The Raiders didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half, limiting Miami without any offensive support to 149 yards.

Robert Spillane had a team-high 13 tackles, and Maxx Crosby had one sack. Tagovailoa passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill caught 10 passes for 146 yards, but the Raiders disrupted the rhythm the Dolphins are accustomed to having.

Special Teams: A

AJ Cole’s six punts yielded an average of 52.5 yards, twice pinning the Dolphins inside their 20-yard line. Daniel Carlson made his two field-goal attempts.

Kickoff and punt coverage was solid as usual.

Coaching: I

For incomplete.

The defensive game plan was obviously outstanding, but the Raiders were too conservative on offense for their own good. Case in point: Running three times and punting to end a possession that began with a 14-10 deficit and 2:22 to play in the first half.

Julian Hill’s fumble after the punt gave the Raiders the ball at Miami’s 32-yard line with two timeouts and 58 seconds, only so they could run Josh Jacobs again — and with him 42 seconds without signaling for a stoppage.

Not a single shot toward the end zone, either.

But, hey, they got that field goal they so desperately desired.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.