Raiders News

Raiders report card: Offense is absurdly bad in shutout loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 6:14 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: Z

For a big, fat zero. The Raiders had two weeks to prepare, and this is what they came up with? A total of 202 yards. A rookie quarterback in Aidan O’Connell who completed 21 of 32 passes for 171 yards and a key interception late. A running game that managed just 56 yards. Things are getting worse and worse on this side of the ball. Adding insult to a real injury, starting running back Josh Jacobs (13 carries, 34 yards) hurt his knee and had to leave the game in the second half. Davante Adams had a team-leading seven catches that went for a robust 53 yards. Hunter Renfrow had three receptions for 46 yards, but fumbled deep in Minnesota territory. The Raiders played without starting left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and saw center Andre James go down with an injury. O’Connell was sacked four times and hit five others.

Defense: A

What a total waste of a stellar effort by this group. The Raiders were terrific here, sacking Minnesota quarterbacks five times and accounting for 11 more hits. They allowed just 231 yards. Maxx Crosby led the way with 10 tackles (three for loss) and two sacks. Robert Spillane also had 10 tackles and a sack, while rookie lineman Tyree Wilson showed life with four tackles and a sack. This is the side of the ball that appeared to have prepared during the bye week. A shame the other side couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Special teams: B+

Hey, look, another week when the punter, AJ Cole, was one of the team’s best players. He averaged 54.1 yards on eight punts, including dropping two inside the 20-yard line and an 83-yarder. A penalty wiped out a long punt return from DeAndre Carter into Minnesota territory.

Coaching: F

Things aren’t good. The Raiders have lost three straight under interim coach Antonio Pierce, and he and his offensive staff appeared totally overmatched Sunday. To be that bad on one side of the ball coming off a bye is inexcusable. Everyone — beginning with Pierce — needs to be evaluated. More and more, it seems the right move for owner Mark Davis is to begin thinking long term and vetting potential candidates to take over this franchise.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

