Raiders report card: Offense, special teams fail to deliver

Four turnovers and a blocked field goal were just some of the mistakes the Raiders made in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Chicago Bears players as watch as Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after blocking a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the second half an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is unhappy after another interception for the Chicago Bears during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is hugged after scoring by Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) looks to turn the corner against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 25-24 loss to the Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: D

On a day when rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finally got going — 21 rushes for 138 yards with three total touchdowns, including a 64-yard scamper for a score — the Raiders still couldn’t run the ball when it mattered most. First, it was at the goal line on the second-to-last drive, then on third down to force the long Daniel Carlson field goal that was blocked to seal Chicago’s victory. Geno Smith had a forgettable day at quarterback, completing 14 of 21 passes for 117 yards with two scores (both to Jeanty) and three interceptions. Brock Bowers led in receptions with five for 46 yards. Jeanty also fumbled to give the Raiders four turnovers.

Defense: C

Well, say this: None of this grade has to do with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who was terrific. He finished with a quarterback hit, three tackles for loss, an interception, three passes defended and a forced fumble. But the Raiders, who did well to hold Chicago to field goals when given short fields in the first half, couldn’t keep it going. Chicago had two second-half touchdown drives that helped lead the Bears to their one-point win. The final one covered 69 yards in 11 plays and 5:11 of the clock.

Special teams: D

It’s probably more of a “B” grade if not for the team’s final play from scrimmage. Chicago blocked Carlson’s 54-yard attempt with 33 seconds remaining when Jonah Laulu missed his assignment. Carlson had hit from 29 yards, and a Dylan Laube kick return set up the Raiders with great field position at their 42 to begin their final drive with 1:27 remaining.

Coaching: C

Pete Carroll’s team offered a good response after that laugher of a performance at Washington last week, but this is a game you have to win at home. It’s a bottom line sport, and the Raiders couldn’t take care of business against an average (at best) Chicago team. Credit the coaching for realizing how bad Chicago’s run defense is and giving Jeanty chance after chance.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal