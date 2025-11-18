Raiders report card: Only 1 unit avoids ‘F’ in embarrassing loss

How the Raiders performed in an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Offense: F

The unit almost saved itself from a failing grade with some brief periods of success, but eventually earned its “F” on a safety and four-and-out in what should have been garbage time.

Quarterback Geno Smith was indecisive and inaccurate, which might have been the result of having such little time behind a makeshift offensive line that was overmatched.

Of course, there was another interception. That’s 13 in 10 games.

The run game was essentially nonexistent, totaling 27 yards on 12 carries.

Defense: F

The Raiders forced a three-and-out on the first drive. To be fair, the Cowboys sat star wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the drive because of a “coach’s decision,” but at least the defense took advantage.

After that? Well, the Raiders mostly put 11 players on the field. But none of them bothered to cover Pickens.

The defense did get a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter by leaving Lamb so wide open that the Cowboys almost tricked themselves into a quick, inaccurate throw and drop.

Special teams: B-

It was a decent debut for interim special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II.

Daniel Carlson made all of his kicks, including three field goals, in a week during which he was challenged with competition in the form of a practice squad signing.

He also bounced a tricky kick in the landing zone on the opening kickoff that gave the Cowboys some trouble and prevented them from getting good field position.

Punter AJ Cole was his typical spectacular self.

The Raiders did allow a long kick return early in the fourth quarter, and Tre Tucker misplayed a punt return that put the Raiders at their 2-yard line.

Coaching: F

Remember that thing about having 11 players lined up? That changed when the Raiders had too many defenders on the field for a play in which the Cowboys were lining up to take a knee.

That might be a first, and it tells the entire story.

It was an unacceptable performance in a prime-time game for an offense and defense that had extra time to prepare after a Thursday game.

The blame starts with the coaching staff.

The defense was mauled, and perhaps the worst part was how poorly it played on the first drive of the third quarter. After a disappointing first half, there was no spark coming out of halftime and few adjustments.

But the offensive plan might have been worse. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the real issue of too many negative runs on first down, a trend that was circulating on social media, and overcorrected. The Raiders passed 42 times and ran 12.

