Raiders report card: Plenty of F’s in another ugly loss

How the Raiders performed in a 24-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: F

The Raiders are struggling with the most basic of concepts, and it has become a major problem.

Most glaring is their inability to block.

They haven’t created space in the running game for most of the season, and the pass protection has become abysmal. Quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 10 times Sunday.

On the rare occasions he had time to throw, he missed open receivers far too often.

Defense: C

The Raiders didn’t allow much at all.

They did give up two big plays in the passing game when they allowed quarterback Shedeur Sanders to get out of the pocket and heave a ball deep inside the 5-yard line, then a third-down swing pass that went the distance.

Cleveland capitalized on those after taking advantage of a short field after a long punt return to take control.

The Browns did little else the rest of the way, and the Raiders forced two turnovers that didn’t amount to much for the offense.

Special teams: D-

So much for the improvement the group showed last week under interim coach Derius Swinton II.

AJ Cole was forced to tackle/trip a returner after a coverage breakdown, and he dealt with several inaccurate snaps early as a punter and holder.

One of them might have contributed to the missed field goal by Daniel Carlson.

The Raiders also had an illegal procedure penalty on the kickoff to start the second half.

Coaching: F

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly almost appears to be guessing at what might work at this point.

Some of his issues can be explained by how inept the offensive line has been, but part of his job is adjusting to personnel and figuring out solutions.

Those have been hard to find.

It’s also the coaching staff that decided to put Will Putnam at center and move Jordan Meredith to guard, a move that did not yield positive results. Putnam was replaced by Alex Cappa on Sunday, but that produced just a slight improvement.

Coach Pete Carroll declined to put rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers in the game even when Meredith was injured late. Baffling.

Carroll hasn’t had many answers all season, and the team wasn’t ready to play against one of the NFL’s worst teams.

The clock management at the end of the first half was questionable.

