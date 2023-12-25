Raiders report card: Signature showing for Antonio Pierce, defense

How the Raiders performed in a stunning victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Offense: Z

For Zamir White, who single-handedly salvaged another disastrous offensive outing. The second-year running back, playing for injured Josh Jacobs, rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries, including 58 on the final drive that allowed the Raiders to run out the clock. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was statuesque in the pocket, completing 9 of 21 passes for 62 yards. He didn’t complete a pass during the final three quarters. Turns out he didn’t need to.

Defense: A+

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit delivered an absolute master class, subduing Kansas City’s once-vaunted offense from the moment the game began. Malcolm Koonce was unblockable on the edge, delivering three sacks, four tackles for loss and four more hits to Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Flushed from the pocket on seemingly every play, Mahomes was met by waves of defenders who forced him into one of his worst outings in recent memory: 27 of 44 for 235 yards and a telegraphed pick-six to cornerback Jack Jones after a botched trick play was fumbled and recovered by Bilal Nichols for an 8-yard touchdown. Chiefs pass catchers were blanketed down the field, and their running backs had nowhere to go. A signature showing for the Raiders and Graham, who might very well again be a head coaching candidate.

Special Teams: B-

Return specialist DeAndre Carter muffed a first-quarter punt deep in his own territory that the Raiders were fortunate to recover. Daniel Carlson made two field goals, and AJ Cole thrice pinned Kansas City inside the 20-yard line amid six punts that averaged 45.2 yards.

Coaching: A+

For Antonio Pierce, who might have earned the full-time job. The Raiders (7-8) responded to their shutout loss against the Minnesota Vikings with the offensive explosion against the Chargers and the defensive masterpiece against the Chiefs. The players remain bought in, and the results — for the first time this season against top-flight opposition — are showing. A signature victory for Pierce and his staff that could reverberate into 2024.