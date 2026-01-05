Raiders report card: Special teams come through in victory

How the Raiders performed in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in the season finale.

Graney: Raiders players, coaches never purposefully went into tank mode

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) scores a winning field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

How the Raiders performed in a 14-12 win over the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C

The Raiders started quarterback Kenny Pickett and brought in Aidan O’Connell in relief.

Neither was particularly effective.

Ashton Jeanty found success on the ground, but it was yet another punchless game for the offense as a whole.

The Raiders never found the end zone and could only get to within a 60-yard attempt for the game-winner that Daniel Carlson made.

DANIEL CARLSON FROM 60 FOR THE LEAD! KCvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/siqx9Gn6bg — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Defense: B

OK, let’s be clear here.

The defense wasn’t taking grueling, graduate-level courses Sunday.

The Chiefs played their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks, and plenty of other starters were out.

But all the defense can do is defend whoever the other team plays, and the Raiders did a fine job of that.

The Raiders forced two turnovers and sacked the Chiefs eight times, including one for a safety by end Tyree Wilson.

They then pushed the Chiefs back and forced a field goal after they were set up with a chance to take the lead by a late fumble.

Special teams: A

Carlson made all four field-goal attempts, including one from 55 yards early in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders the lead and the game-winner with eight seconds left.

It was a tremendous day and a great way to close the season entering possible free agency.

AJ Cole had a good day punting, including a fourth-quarter beauty that pinned Kansas City deep and set up the safety.

The Raiders also appeared to make an adjustment on kickoffs at the end of a season in which they often struggled in coverage.

All five of Carlson’s kicks went into the end zone for touchbacks.

While the penalty is pretty severe with the ball going to the 35-yard line, the strategy made sense in a game in which the Chiefs couldn’t move the ball.

It was all setting up for an A+ kind of a day, but then Dylan Laube fumbled on a kickoff return. That would have dropped the grade even more, but Carlson was too good.

The group has been much-maligned this season. They needed this to end the season.

Coaching: A

It could have been the final time 74-year-old coach Pete Carroll was on the sidelines.

If so, it has been a great career.

Let’s call this a lifetime achievement grade.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.