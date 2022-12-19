Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade
How the Raiders performed in a 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:
Offense: C
It was a side that went completely flat in the second half until it absolutely needed a drive. And then got it. Nine plays, 81 yards, 1:39. That’s how long it took quarterback Derek Carr to bring the Raiders to a score and 24-24 tie game with 32 seconds remaining. Keelan Cole was on the receiving end of the 30-yard strike that brought the Raiders back from the late seven-point deficit. Carr finished 20 of 38 for 231 yards and three scores (he also threw a pick-six), and Cole led all receivers with 50 yards. Darren Waller celebrated his return from injured reserve with a 25-yard scoring catch, and Josh Jacobs rushed 22 times for 93 yards. The Patriots did a good job taking wide receiver Davante Adams (nine targets, four catches, 28 yards) out of the game.
Defense: B
Hello, Chandler Jones. The veteran edge rusher made one of the more improbable plays you will see at any level of football, intercepting a lateral pass and taking it 48 yards for a fumble return score and game-winning play with no time left. The Raiders allowed New England to climb back into a game the hosts led 17-3 at halftime. The Patriots took a 24-17 lead on a three-play, 76-yard drive in 1:27. Rhamondre Stevenson of Centennial High went for 172 rushing yards and a score against the Raiders. Denzel Perryman and Luke Masterson each had nine tackles, and Masterson was making plays all over the field.
Special teams: A-
One touchdown for the Raiders was set up by a Malcolm Koonce blocked punt. Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt (49 yards), and punter AJ Cole averaged 46.3 yards on seven attempts, having two downed inside the 20-yard line. One was downed at the 2 by Mack Hollins. Ameer Abdullah had 111 yards in kick returns.
Coaching: C
You can’t really draw up or hope the Jones play has any chance of occurring, and the Raiders were this close to being 0-5 in games they led by double digits at halftime. But they put together the game-tying drive late.
Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal