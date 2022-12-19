Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade

How the Raiders performed in a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) flexes after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels yells to his players versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) closes in on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looking to pass during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) extends but just can catch a log pass with New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) close by during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C

It was a side that went completely flat in the second half until it absolutely needed a drive. And then got it. Nine plays, 81 yards, 1:39. That’s how long it took quarterback Derek Carr to bring the Raiders to a score and 24-24 tie game with 32 seconds remaining. Keelan Cole was on the receiving end of the 30-yard strike that brought the Raiders back from the late seven-point deficit. Carr finished 20 of 38 for 231 yards and three scores (he also threw a pick-six), and Cole led all receivers with 50 yards. Darren Waller celebrated his return from injured reserve with a 25-yard scoring catch, and Josh Jacobs rushed 22 times for 93 yards. The Patriots did a good job taking wide receiver Davante Adams (nine targets, four catches, 28 yards) out of the game.

Defense: B

Hello, Chandler Jones. The veteran edge rusher made one of the more improbable plays you will see at any level of football, intercepting a lateral pass and taking it 48 yards for a fumble return score and game-winning play with no time left. The Raiders allowed New England to climb back into a game the hosts led 17-3 at halftime. The Patriots took a 24-17 lead on a three-play, 76-yard drive in 1:27. Rhamondre Stevenson of Centennial High went for 172 rushing yards and a score against the Raiders. Denzel Perryman and Luke Masterson each had nine tackles, and Masterson was making plays all over the field.

Special teams: A-

One touchdown for the Raiders was set up by a Malcolm Koonce blocked punt. Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt (49 yards), and punter AJ Cole averaged 46.3 yards on seven attempts, having two downed inside the 20-yard line. One was downed at the 2 by Mack Hollins. Ameer Abdullah had 111 yards in kick returns.

Coaching: C

You can’t really draw up or hope the Jones play has any chance of occurring, and the Raiders were this close to being 0-5 in games they led by double digits at halftime. But they put together the game-tying drive late.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal