Raiders report card: Straight A’s in demolition of Chargers

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce jumps to celebrate as defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) returns from scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates a touchdown with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) off a Los Angeles Chargers fumble during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in their record-setting rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: A

What a difference a few days made. The unit that couldn’t score a point Sunday poured 49 points onto Brandon Staley’s defense, doing whatever it wanted in the process before finally relenting in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell had the best performance of his career, completing 20 of 34 passes for 248 yards and four first-half touchdowns while playing within a picturesque pocket. Rookie wideout Tre Tucker caught two of those passes, and rookie tight end Michael Mayer caught one. Catching the other was veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, who also threw a touchdown to Davante Adams. Running back Zamir White rushed for his first career touchdown, and Brandon Bolden ran for his first score since 2021. Adams (101 yards) exceeded 100 yards for the first time since September.

Defense: A

The Raiders led 49-0 and had forced three turnovers before they finally surrendered a point. Not a single score the Chargers registered was of any consequence, whatsoever. Successive fumble recoveries in the first quarter eased Los Angeles into submission. Defensive tackle John Jenkins returned a third-quarter fumble 44 yards for a touchdown, and cornerback Jack Jones pick-sixed Chargers quarterback Easton Stick from 16 yards on the ensuing possession. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce had two sacks. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery added another. Defensive end Maxx Crosby had four tackles and smoked another celebratory cigar.

Special teams: A

Daniel Carlson’s field-goal kicking services weren’t required. AJ Cole averaged 51.7 yards on six punts. Wide receiver turned gunner DJ Turner stripped Derius Davis during his second-quarter punt return, recovering the fumble so Mayer could catch his 11-yard touchdown two plays later.

Coaching: A

The Raiders could have splintered like their rival Chargers. Instead, they rallied around interim coach Antonio Pierce and scored a franchise-record 63 points. Patrick Graham’s defense continues to be a revelation, and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree called the best game of his tenure. A masterful response to an embarrassing loss. Credit to Pierce and his assistant coaches.

