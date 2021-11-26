Raiders report: ‘Carriota’ shows off the wheels in win

Quarterback Derek Carr proved he’s not the only Raiders’ quarterback that can run the ball when he picked up a season-high 22 yards on a scramble during Thursday’s overtime win over Dallas.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

‘Carr-iota’ turns on jets

ARLINGTON, Texas — Derek Carr wants to make it clear his backup isn’t the only mobile quarterback on the Raiders’ roster.

The veteran turned on the jets to pick up 22 yards on a scramble down the right sideline and converted a key third down in the third quarter of Thursday’s 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

While Marcus Mariota is known as the more mobile of the Raiders’ two quarterbacks — and even entered the game on Thursday to score a rushing touchdown — Carr wants Mariota to know he’s right there with him.

“After I ran it, I looked over at Marcus and I gave him one of these,” Carr said, making the hang-loose hand signal. “I always call myself Carr-iota, and he gets a kick out of that one.

“Any time I scramble in practice or in a game, I come up to him and I go, ‘Carr-iota, bro.’ And he’ll laugh at me, probably just to appease me, but it felt good to be able to pick that up in the running game.”

The only other rushing attempt credited to Carr on Thursday went for a loss of 1 yard. Still, his 21 yards was a season high on the ground.

Carr’s previous best was 18 yards on three carries against Kansas City.

“I’d say, over the last couple years, I’ve run for a few first downs here and there,” Carr said. “But that’s probably one of the longer ones I’ve had in a while.”

Target practice

The Raiders’ receiving corps had a huge game Thursday after they were held in check against the Bengals.

In addition to DeSean Jackson’s breakout performance, Hunter Renfrow had eight catches for 134 yards and Zay Jones added five catches for 59 yards.

Bryan Edwards hauled in his only target for 12 yards a week after the entire group combined for just eight targets.

“I’m so proud of them,” Carr said. “I rudely joked last week that I just decided to throw it to (Darren) Waller just because I didn’t want to answer questions, if I’m being honest. I just wanted to watch the film and move on.

“But for all of those guys to step up, one they have two outstanding coaches in there, but the way they keep their head down and just keep working extra with me is why they have days like today.”

Injury report

Tight end Darren Waller left the game with what was reported as a back injury in the first half only to return and injure his knee.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia he hadn’t been briefed on the status of Waller or several other players who left the game with injuries.

Defensive end Carl Nassib exited in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor left with a hamstring injury and cornerback Brandon Facyson was ruled out with a concussion.

Bisaccia typically addresses injuries more fully in his news conferences the day after a game, but the Raiders are off until Monday, when more details are expected to be shared.

In the win column

Thursday’s win was the first for the Raiders on Thanksgiving since the AFL-NFL merger.

The franchise had been 0-3 on Thanksgiving since 1970 and were one of five organizations to play on the holiday without a victory.

Dallas defeated the Raiders 31-24 in 2013 and 24-7 in 2009. Detroit handed the Raiders a 28-14 loss in 1970, though the Raiders did have wins over Buffalo (1968) and Kansas City (1967).

The Cardinals (0-6) have the most Thanksgiving appearances since the merger without a victory.

Milestones

— Carr surpassed the 30,000-yard mark for his career during the Raiders’ opening drive of the game.He is just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to do so in his first eight seasons, joining a list that already included Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford.

— Carr finished with 373 yards in the game. He has thrown for 300 yards in six different games this season, the third time he has done so in his career.Rich Gannon did it 10 times in 2002, the only Raiders quarterback ever to have more than six such games in a season.

— Yannick Ngakoue recorded the lone sack of the game for the Raiders, becoming one of just four players to record at least eight sacks in their first six NFL seasons.Aaron Donald, Derrick Thomas and DeMarcus Ware are the others.

Perryman in early lead

The league released the first batch of leaders in voting for the Pro Bowl, which opened last week online and on social media.

Middle linebacker Denzel Perryman is the only Raiders player currently leading at any position.

Perryman, who entered Thursday’s game second to just Seattle’s Bobby Wagner in tackles, had a season-low seven against the Cowboys to take over the lead for now.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 6.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.