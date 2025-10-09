Raiders report: Carroll remains ‘optimistic’ about Bowers’ health

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is staying optimistic about tight end Brock Bowers’ knee injury, even though the second-year pro missed last week’s loss to the Colts.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) watches the team practice from the sideline at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight ends Michael Mayer, left center, and Brock Bowers, right center, watch as their teammates, including Raiders linebacker Devin White (45), warm up before an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is choosing to remain optimistic about the health of star tight end Brock Bowers.

That’s his nature.

Bowers played through a knee injury he suffered Week 1 for three games before sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Colts. The 22-year-old and the team are now trying to find the best way to manage the situation.

“We’re trying to make sure that he’s ready to come back and stay back,” Carroll said.

Carroll called the injury “week-to-week” on Monday, but adjusted his wording to “day-to-day” on Wednesday.

“That’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m waiting for tomorrow (for him to say), ‘OK, I’m OK,’” Carroll said, smiling. “He’ll do some walkthrough stuff (this week) and he’ll be in the game plan knowing what’s going on. So, if he gets a chance to play, then he’ll be ready to go as best we can in that regard.

“I’m a little more optimistic than other people and so I’m going with day-to-day. It makes me feel better.”

Bowers did not participate in practice Wednesday, according to the Raiders injury report. He has 19 catches for 225 yards in four games this season.

New guys

The Raiders added several players this week, including a new punter in case Pro Bowler AJ Cole can’t play in the team’s game against the Titans.

Cole suffered a low-ankle sprain when Indianapolis blocked one of his punts in the second quarter Sunday. He remained in the game to hold on a field-goal attempt, but kicker Daniel Carlson took over punting duties.

Cole did not practice Wednesday and will also be held out Thursday. He will try to punt Friday to see if he can go against the Titans.

The Raiders added Brad Robbins to their practice squad in case Cole is unavailable. Robbins was a 2023 sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Michigan. He averaged 39.5 yards on four punts for the Bills in Week 1 but was released Sept. 9.

The Raiders also added linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the active roster, signing him off the Steelers’ practice squad. He will replace linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was cut Monday.

Rhattigan has played in 53 NFL games after going undrafted out of Army in 2021. His first team was the Seahawks, who were coached by Carroll at the time. Rhattigan, 26, has primarily been a special teams contributor in his career and should help shore up what’s been a huge weakness for the Raiders.

“Jonny Rattigan is a really good football player and he’s always been a guy in the middle of your teams that’s been effective and tough and aggressive and all of that. West Point grad and all that,” Carroll said. “He’s the real deal and we’ve loved him when we had him, so we had a chance to pick him off somebody else’s team and we did it.”

The Raiders also added linebacker Jamin Davis to their practice squad.

Davis, who was picked No. 19 overall in the 2021 draft by the Commanders out of Kentucky, has 287 tackles and eight sacks in 54 career games.

The 26-year-old spent training camp with the Jets but was released in August. Quarterback Jeff Driskel was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

“I’m excited to see (Davis),” Carroll said. “He has been out for a while, but he’s got a lot of history in the plays that he’s made. I see a lot of potential in him and I’m anxious to see what we can do with that.”

Injury report

Bowers and Cole were the only players that didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to the Raiders’ injury report.

Starting cornerback Eric Stokes was limited after missing the Colts loss with a knee injury. Carroll appears to believe Stokes will be back this week.

“He is going to be practicing today, which we’re fired up about,” Carroll said.

Tight end Michael Mayer cleared concussion protocol after missing two games and will return this week. He was listed as a full participant Wednesday, along with right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle).

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who said on his radio show he was both banged up and sick last week, was listed as a full participant with a knee injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.