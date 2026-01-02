Raiders report: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce leaves legacy with Bowers, Mayer

Both Raiders tight ends have been impacted by Chiefs star Travis Kelce and the way he changed the position ahead of what could be his last game on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both grew up watching Chiefs star Travis Kelce help turn the position into one that was cool to play.

Now there is a chance they could be in the stadium for the last game of his Hall of Fame career on Sunday when the Raiders host the Chiefs in a 1:25 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium.

“I have so much respect for him to be able to have that influence over the position to make it something kids want to do,” said Bowers, who is on injured reserve and will not play. “It used to be just a thing where someone was too big to be a receiver just stick them at tight end and now it’s a sought-after position. That’s pretty cool.”

Kelce has not announced whether he intends to retire after the season, but there have been some subtle hints. There is also a chance the Chiefs’ disappointing season and the absence of injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes could alter his thinking.

But if he is to step away, he will do so having made a profound impact on the position.

“Obviously one of the best to ever do it,” Mayer said. “If it is his last one, it’s going to be very, very cool to be able to share the field with him. To be able to have a career like him and play as many games as he’s played and stay healthy, it’s very difficult. Especially in this league.”

Mayer was one of three collegiate players invited to the famed Tight End University gathering when he was still at Notre Dame and he was able to develop a relationship with Kelce that has lasted to this day.

“He’s a great dude,” Mayer said of Kelce. “I’ve talked to him a bunch. He’s always there to answer any of my questions. I love watching great tight end play and to be able to watch him as long as I got to watch him is cool.”

If Kelce is to leave, it’s Bowers who is most often mentioned as the next in line for greatness to take the position to the next level.

“It’s an honor to be compared to guys like him,” Bowers said. “He’s someone I grew up watching. But we’ll see what happens. You’ve really seen the position transform because of him. Throughout high school and college, I watched him and tried to emulate some of the things he does.”

Kelce has done much of his work over the years against the Raiders. He has hauled in 131 catches for 1,636 yards and 12 touchdowns against one of the Chiefs’ biggest rivals.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he thinks about when he’s done coaching how he will sit around and reflect on some of the best he coached and coached against.

Kelce will be a part of that latter group.

“This dude (is) a true competitor, just in terms of his energy, in terms of his passion for the game,” Graham said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. If it’s his last game, I hope it’s a terrible game. He wouldn’t expect anything else from us, I think.

“You’ve got to understand the consistency of it. You have one year, two years, but, like, when you talk about somebody’s going to have a gold jacket, it was the consistency and how he brought his team along. And how he had to teach guys how to win. It’s impressive. So it’s an honor to be able to go against them and if it’s the last game plan, I’m hoping it works.”

Injury report

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert did not practice on Thursday due to lingering left knee and ankle ailments after he was able to get in a full session Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, another veteran, popped up with a new shoulder injury, though he was able to get in a full session during the indoor practice.

Rookie receiver Jack Bech practiced through his back injury in full for a second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps), guard Dylan Parham (illness) and quarterback Geno Smith (left ankle) all missed practice.

Smith is not expected to play Sunday.

Friendly wager

Several players in the Raiders locker room spent time checking out the televisions tuned into the College Football Playoff as they prepared for practice Thursday.

Few were as locked in as Oregon alum Jackson Powers-Johnson and Texas Tech grad Caleb Rogers as their alma maters squared off in the Orange Bowl.

The trash talk was entertaining but the real payoff could come Friday.

Rogers is expected to wear an unknown outfit of Powers-Johnson’s choosing as a result of the Red Raiders’ loss.

