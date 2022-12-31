Raiders report: Clelin Ferrell gets chance to prove his worth

Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell will get a chance to see extensive snaps at defensive end in his final two games before he becomes a free agent.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates a big defensive play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Clelin Ferrell hasn’t taken the time to assess his performance, even if it could go a long way toward determining his future.

“I haven’t really had a chance to evaluate,” he said. “I’m a guy that loves to stay in the present because I feel like if you focus on the past, it takes away from your ability to focus on the task at hand. So I’ll take the time to evaluate once the season is over. But I feel great, and I feel like I’m playing the best ball I’ve played in my career.”

Ferrell performed well in his most extensive playing time of the season last Saturday in Pittsburgh when Chandler Jones left the game with an injury. He came through by generating pressure, knocking down a throw and setting an edge, and he’s likely to be utilized often Sunday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium with Jones on injured reserve.

It’s a great chance to prove his worth before an offseason in which the 2019 first-round pick will become a free agent. But Ferrell insists the potential contract ramifications aren’t on his mind.

“It’s a little different for me because I’ve had a lot of different experiences in the league already,” he said. “So I feel like I’ve already been through the learning curve of understanding the business of this stuff. It’s already something I’ve grown accustomed to. I know you have to set things aside and wait because there’s a time and place for everything. I can just focus on winning the rest of our games until then.”

One of the ways he has made himself valuable is by showcasing his versatility. He can line up at defensive end on one play, rush from the linebacker spot on the next and then maybe drop into coverage to throw a different look at an offense.

“The good thing about Cle is that he can wear multiple hats,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Whenever you got a guy like that on the edge, that helps you, because it helps you with disguise, it helps you with what you can do defensively. And then he’s really taken hold of just studying and just understanding his role, whether it’s in the pass rush, whether it’s in the run game, the different positions he’s playing.”

High praise

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has seen enough of quarterback Jarrett Stidham this season to know he’s ready for the first start of his career Sunday.

“When he’s out there on the practice field, he’s kind of an (expletive), so I respect that,” Crosby said with a laugh. “He’s talking (trash) a little bit. He’s amped up and always willing to try to make a play. I love that. He’s a competitor at heart. You can just tell that about him right away.”

Stidham will replace longtime starter Derek Carr for the final two games.

Injury report

The Raiders put three defensive starters on injured reserve this week, but have only two players with any sort of designation for Sunday’s game.

Rookie running back Zamir White (ankle) and reserve offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back) are questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (shin) and cornerback Amik Robertson (shoulder) were new additions to Friday’s report, but both practiced in full and don’t carry a designation.

Offensive guard Alex Bars (knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (quadricep) were full participants throughout the week and are expected to play.

Carr has not practiced since it was announced he had lost his starting job. He does not have a designation but is likely to be inactive.

The 49ers listed wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) as out.

