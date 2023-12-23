Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce made his case Saturday for why pass rusher Maxx Crosby should be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce endorsed defensive end Maxx Crosby for NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday.

Crosby keeps playing and performing no matter what. Pierce said Crosby will play through a knee injury again in the Raiders’ game against the rival Chiefs on Monday.

“He’s probably the best football player — by far — that I’ve seen defensively this year,” Pierce said. “And I’m not talking just on our team. Just watch. The guy, he’s dominating.”

Crosby, 26, remains one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players despite opponents often attempting to block him with two or three players.

He’s tallied a career-high 13½ sacks to go with 80 tackles this season. He also has 19 tackles for a loss while playing 95 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps.

The website Pro Football Focus ranks Crosby as the fourth-best edge rusher in the league this season, behind only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Dallas’ Micah Parsons.

Crosby’s efforts have keyed one of the most impressive defensive turnarounds in the NFL. The Raiders were 26th in scoring defense last season while allowing 24.6 points per game. They rank ninth this year while giving up 20 points per game.

“In the game, it’s ‘Mad Maxx,’ right?” Pierce said. “Since I’ve been here just watching him play, he’s had a play or two where he’s gotten to (Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes). We’re going to need more of that.”

AP against Andy

Pierce is no stranger to facing off against Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

He spent his entire playing career in the NFC East from 2001-09 when Reid was the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Pierce suited up against Reid 17 times, going 7-10.

Reid’s franchise and quarterback are different for this matchup. Pierce said his counterpart still carries several coaching hallmarks.

“Execution. Situational football. Screen game. Quarterback play. And as much as he wants to throw the ball, he likes running the ball,” Pierce said. “At the end of the day, you’ll see that stat where he wants to get 20 to 25 touches for the back. Obviously, if they hit 100 (yards), that’s their goal.”

Finishing strong

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell played the best game of his career against the Chargers on Dec. 14, passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-21 victory.

Now he’ll face one of the NFL’s most hostile environments and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. The Chiefs rank third in scoring defense, allowing 17.5 points per game.

“Anytime you play a team like this, you got to stay within yourself, play one play at a time,” O’Connell said. “Obviously, there’s history between the two teams, but I think in any game you have to lock in on each play, each situation, try to stay ahead of the sticks and just make smart decisions. So, I know I have to do that to give us an opportunity to win.”

Jacobs doesn’t practice

Running back Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) didn’t practice Saturday after participating Friday on a limited basis. Jacobs is considered questionable for Monday’s game.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin), receiver DJ Turner (shoulder) and tight end Jesper Horsted (hamstring) are also questionable.

Pierce expects all of those players to play.

“It’s that kind of game, right? Suit up. Suit up. What are you waiting for? Let’s go,” Pierce said.

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer (toe) is out against the Chiefs.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.