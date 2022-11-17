Raiders report: Cornerback nears return from injured reserve

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has missed the past four games after suffering a broken left hand against the Chiefs and is eligible to return this week.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) with his left hand in a cast during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs walks the field before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Nate Hobbs is eligible to come off injured reserve and play Sunday at Denver, and the Raiders’ second-year cornerback did not rule out the possibility despite still wearing a cast on his broken left hand.

“We shall see on Sunday,” he said with a coy smile after Wednesday’s practice.

But coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t as optimistic, seemingly suggesting a Week 12 return in Seattle is more likely.

“I don’t know that it would be this week, but he’s close,” McDaniels said. “Nate is doing every single thing possible to get back on the field with his teammates as soon as he can.”

Hobbs was injured late in a loss at Kansas City and has missed the past four games. It’s the first time in his career that he has been hurt and missed games.

“It’s been too long definitely for me, but I’ve been able to see things from a different perspective,” he said. “Hopefully soon I’ll be getting the cast off and be able to work out with the team and get acclimated.

“This time has been different for me. I get to see how offenses really think, how they want to attack us and things like that you can’t see from the field.”

Injury report

Running back Brandon Bolden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin didn’t practice Wednesday because of personal reasons, and running back Ameer Abdullah missed the indoor practice because of illness.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who missed Sunday’s game, remained limited by hip and rib injuries.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen) and cornerback Sam Webb (knee) were limited participants.

Quarterback Derek Carr practiced in full despite a lingering back issue.

Staying ready

Defensive tackle Kyle Peko has been released by the Raiders twice and signed three times, but he remained ready to contribute through all the uncertainty.

He proved that Sunday when he was activated from the practice squad and played 28 defensive snaps in his season debut, receiving the third-highest grade of any Raiders player from Pro Football Focus and the best among defenders.

“I prepare for game time whether I’m on the active roster or practice squad,” he said, “and I felt like I went out and put my best foot forward and did what I could do to help the team.”

McDaniels on ‘vote of confidence’

McDaniels said he appreciated owner Mark Davis’ support Monday with the Raiders 2-7 in his first season as coach.

“I think that we knew when we came here that this is a longer-term view of how do we get this thing to repeat,” McDaniels said. “… The immediate results aren’t what everybody is hoping for, but we’re also trying to keep an eye on a lot of things that would go into how do you sustain it once you get it.

“He’s continued to try to give us anything we need or ask for to try to help us be successful, and I appreciate his long-term view on it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.