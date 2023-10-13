Raiders report: Cornerback relives highlight play with family

After a game-sealing interception on “Monday Night Football,” Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson and his family saw the play repeatedly during a postgame meal.

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates an interception with teammates intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) as game time nears end during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Amik Robertson went to dinner after Monday night’s game with several members of his family who were in town to watch him play.

They were treated to the highlight of his game-sealing interception against the Packers over and over again on all of the televisions around the restaurant.

“All the workers were very polite and just coming over and telling me congratulations every time it came on,” Robertson said of his dining experience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse on Eastern Avenue. “I just can’t wait to make some more plays now.”

Robertson’s extended family doesn’t always travel from Louisiana, but he knew there was a good chance he would have an expanded role because of injuries in the secondary.

That meant his mother, grandmother and oldest son were all in attendance for one of the biggest moments of his professional career.

Robertson, who has been listed as a full participant in practice despite a minor knee issue, may be called upon again Sunday against the Patriots. Cornerback Nate Hobbs still isn’t able to practice because of an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

“I knew I was going to play, and when I’m out there, I always believe I can do special things,” Robertson said. “I know I can be that type of player. I’ve made some plays, but I know I can do it consistently.”

If he does make more plays like that, he may have to get used to replying to even more messages. Robertson said his phone was flooded with texts and social media mentions after the game Monday, and he said he appreciated all of them, even if he still hasn’t had time to respond to everyone.

“Most of my immediate family was here, so I was trying to take advantage of the opportunity to spend time with them while they were in town,” he said. “They don’t always get to come down.”

He was glad they did. Robertson, like most kids who have played football, always dreamed of making that type of play to win an NFL game.

“It’s crazy, but it’s a blessing,” he said. “All glory to God for giving me the ability to make that play. He gave me the skill set, and I just used it. I was able to help the team.”

“I didn’t even realize it. I just turned around and jumped and grabbed it. Everything was kind of slow. I didn’t come back to reality until I hit the ground. I got up and heard a lot of noise and saw my teammates coming. That’s when I realized I really just made that play. But that’s a play I made a lot in college. I always knew it was in me. I just needed the opportunity to show the world.”

Something to build on

The Raiders still haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game this season, but star wide receiver Davante Adams saw some positives in Monday’s game that he believes the offense can build upon.

“I feel like we did better blocking the run and running the ball,” he said. “We just have to find a way to keep getting (running back Josh Jacobs) up to the backers. Then if we block the safeties and do our job, then it will create more explosive runs. We did a little bit better job with that than what we had earlier in the season.”

The Raiders ran for 96 yards against the Packers after failing to top 76 in any of the previous four contests this season.

Injury report

Hobbs was the only player to be listed as a non-participant Thursday in what was an estimated injury report because the team conducted a walk-through after not practicing at all Wednesday during a short week.

Adams was upgraded to limited as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. He is expected to play through the injury again after taking the field for nearly every offensive snap Monday night.

“Making progress,” Adams said. “Still a little sore but making progress.”

Safety Marcus Epps (knee), cornerback David Long Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (wrist) were all upgraded to full participation on Thursday’s report after being listed as limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (knee) have been listed as limited for both sessions.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce has been listed as a full participant on both days.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.