Raiders report: Crosby exits early with knee, back injuries

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the team play the Kansas City Chiefs from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY — As if the Raiders’ 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday wasn’t painful enough, the team also lost defensive end Maxx Crosby in the second quarter due to knee and back injuries.

Crosby, 28, has popped up on the injury report the past two weeks. His knee injury was listed last week, while he was limited in Friday’s practice with his back injury.

Both ailments flared up against the Chiefs and Crosby was pulled from the game. He did not return.

“Maxx has had a bit of a sore knee and I don’t know how it happened today in the game, but he wasn’t his full self,” coach Pete Carroll said. “But he could play and he wanted to be in there and he was. But then we had to yank him because he didn’t look right.”

The Raiders also lost defensive tackle Adam Butler to back spasms just before kickoff. Tight end Brock Bowers missed his third straight game with a knee injury he suffered in the season opener, while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers sat out with knee and toe injuries.

Quarterback Geno Smith refused to use Bowers and Meyers’ absences as an excuse.

“They’re great players, but it’s the NFL. Guys have to step up,” Smith said. “I’m not out there thinking about those guys not being out there. I’m thinking about the 11 guys that we have on the field and how do we execute together to get it done.”

Third-down issues

The Raiders’ lack of success on third down played a huge role in Sunday’s game.

They failed to convert any of their seven third downs on offense. And they allowed the Chiefs to convert nine of 15 third downs on defense. Kansas City was also 1-for-2 on fourth down.

“We have to convert on third down. There’s no doubt about that. We have to keep the ball in our hands,” Raiders tight end Michael Mayer said. “But we just have to play better. That’s what it comes down to. Play better, communicate better, execute better.”

The Raiders’ inability to get off the field helped the Chiefs score four touchdowns their first four drives. Kansas City led 28-0 after its first drive of the third quarter.

“I’d say it’s always frustrating when you can’t get off the field, whether it’s big plays or the dink-and-dunk stuff, but that’s the way their offense is predicated,” Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV said. “They’re trying to get those short plays to stay ahead of schedule and then be able to convert on third. They had a good game plan and they executed it.”

Big plays are missing

The Raiders have lost the ability to make big plays in the passing game.

Smith had four completions of 20 or more air yards in the team’s Week 1 win over the Patriots. He has three combined in the six games since, including none on Sunday.

Carroll said it’s not a play-calling issue.

“We would like to call some plays that would give those opportunities, but we did try some and sometimes they’re not there,” Carroll said.

Smith said the lack of explosive plays is a combination of several things, but it’s about execution more than anything else.

“It’s football. Guys have to make plays. That is the name of the game,” Smith said. “Guys get paid on both sides of the ball. They practice. We practice. It’s the NFL, man. You go out there and make plays. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

