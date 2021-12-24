Raiders report: Darren Waller not ruled out for Sunday’s game

The star tight end has missed the last three games with knee and back injuries suffered against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Denver Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, 1:25 p.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Tuesday — Off

Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Friday — Walkthrough, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Field, 10 a.m.

Quote of the day

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia cautioned against reading too much into the Raiders’ recent success against the Broncos.

While the Raiders have won three straight and four of five in the series, the teams look different heading into Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium than they did even on Oct. 17 when the Raiders won 34-24 in Denver.

For example, the Broncos will have a different quarterback as Drew Lock gets his first start of the season.

Bisaccia said most of the scouting has focused on Denver’s last couple of games to get a look at the current makeup of the roster. But he knows anything can happen when the longtime division rivals get together on the field.

“It’s always a donnybrook,” he said. “It’s a great rivalry. I don’t expect this to be any different.”

Of the Broncos, he said, “they’re well-coached and very physical. They’re running the ball really well. The quarterback … can throw the ball down the field. … He’s a physical, strong guy.”

Injury report

Star tight end Darren Waller has officially been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, though it’s looking more and more like he will miss a fourth consecutive game with knee and back injuries.

Linebacker and leading tackler Denzel Perryman is questionable, though Bisaccia offered a fairly optimistic prognosis. He is trending toward playing.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is also listed as questionable after not practicing all week with a back injury. Right tackle Brandon Parker was upgraded to a full participant in practice and won’t carry an injury designation into the game.

Compton’s return uncertain

Bisaccia said he’s still not sure if linebacker Will Compton will return to the team in time to play Sunday’s game.

The veteran found out his mother had died while the team was in Cleveland last week and returned home to be with his family.

“His mom’s funeral just got over yesterday,” Bisaccia said Friday. “I’ve been in contact with him. We’ll kind of know over the next two days what Will’s going to end up doing.”

Surgery a success

Safety Johnathan Abram underwent surgery on his shoulder on Thursday and is out for the rest of the season.

Bisaccia said the procedure went well. The team hopes to have Abram back after the holidays to begin his rehabilitation process.

Four remain on COVID list

The Raiders still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including three defensive backs.

All four players are believed to be vaccinated, which means they could test out of protocols and return to play on Sunday.

Nate Hobbs was the first to go on the list, testing positive just hours before Monday’s game against Cleveland. Brandon Facyson, Roderic Teamer and Jermaine Eluemunor could produce negative tests and return, giving the Raiders a great deal of uncertainty as they prepare for the game.

The Raiders could have reinforcements in the secondary. Rookie Tyree Gillespie has been practicing and could be activated from injured reserve.

“He’s got a chance (to make an impact) along with about 12 other guys because of the COVID situation,” Bisaccia said. “There’s a really good chance he could be up this week depending on who we end up with or don’t end up with in the COVID situation. But yes, he’s practiced really well for the past two weeks.