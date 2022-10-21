Raiders report: Darren Waller to miss Sunday’s game

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller will miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches the team against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game after leaving with an injury at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller won’t play against the Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders officially listed Waller as out on Friday’s injury report.

Waller did not practice in any of the team’s three sessions this week after suffering a hamstring injury during the first quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

The Raiders had a bye last week.

Waller missed most of training camp with a lingering hamstring injury but has played in all five games.

He lasted only eight snaps against the Chiefs before he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Coach Josh McDaniels offered a bit of optimism before Friday’s practice, saying Waller was “moving in the right direction.”

But Waller was not on the practice field, and his absence for Sunday was made official a short time later when the team released its injury report.

