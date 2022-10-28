Raiders report: Davante Adams expected to play despite illness

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of several players battling a flu going around the locker room ahead of Sunday game in New Orleans against the Saints.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is filmed by an NFL videographer before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was back on the practice field Friday and is expected to play for the Raiders against the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans after battling the flu this week.

While Adams officially drew a questionable tag and didn’t address his status on the record, there were strong indications he was feeling better and will be ready to go by game time.

Adams missed two practices after catching a bug that coach Josh McDaniels said was circulating in the locker room.

“Most of our guys I think are getting on the other side of it,” McDaniels said. “Knock on wood that we don’t end up with another four or five of us getting it, but I think most everybody will be back.”

Safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Tashawn Bower are also questionable due to illness after getting in limited sessions on Friday.

Injury report

Four other Raiders players are questionable with injuries, including Darren Waller.

The tight end was limited in all three practice sessions by a hamstring injury that caused him to miss last week’s win over the Texans. There has been building optimism throughout the week that he would be able to return on Sunday. His injury now is not to the same hamstring that caused him to miss the majority of training camp.

Linebacker Divine Deablo may be the least likely to suit up of the seven questionable players. He did not participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited session on Friday as he deals with back and ankle ailments.

Wide receivers Mack Hollins (heel) and D.J. Turner (hamstring) were able to get in limited sessions on all three days. Hollins played through the injury last week. Turner was back in the lineup for the first time since going on injured reserve in September.

Homecoming

Tight end Foster Moreau wants to make Sunday’s game as normal as possible even if he will have a huge cheering section in his hometown.

The New Orleans native and former star at Jesuit High School, which is less than three miles from the Caesars Superdome, did his best to secure tickets for all of his close friends and family during the preseason so he wouldn’t be bombarded this week.

While he’s excited to see them, Moreau said he hopes the emotion of playing an NFL game so close to where he grew up doesn’t hit him when he takes the field for warmups or at any point throughout the day.

“I try to get in a zone when I wake up on Sunday morning. I want to treat this like any other game because that’s how I best operate and I don’t want to put anything special to it,” he said. “Everyone is different. It works better for some people to put an extra emphasis on it, but I think for me I just need to focus on the moving parts and enjoy the opportunity as I do every other Sunday.”

Bulletin board material

As far as trash talk goes, Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s comments were fairly mundane.

When reminded his coach Dennis Allen used to hold the same job in the Raiders’ organization, Kamara vowed to win for him on Sunday.

“I actually forget about that, that he did coach there,” Kamara said of the Raiders. “(Expletive), we’re going to whoop their (expletive) and make DA feel good.”

McDaniels downplayed it a bit when he was asked whether he made his players aware of the comments, but the Raiders often have quotes from the upcoming opponent displayed throughout the team facility.

“It depends on the situation or the circumstances,” he said. “I have a ton of respect for that player and this organization. … I know that players say things sometimes, coaches say things sometimes that when it’s said you can take it a lot of different ways. …So I tend to, I’d say, take those with a grain of salt. That’s not going to win or lose the game either way.”

