Raiders report: Defense hopes ‘Takeaway Thursdays’ translate to Sundays

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to start seeing the team’s “Takeaway Thursday” practices translate to game days.

Plenty of focus has been placed on the NFL-leading nine interceptions Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown this year.

Rightfully so, since the giveaways are a key reason for the team’s four-game losing streak.

But that doesn’t absolve the defense of blame for the Raiders’ minus-6 turnover differential, the second-worst in the NFL.

The team has just four takeaways through five games. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham isn’t happy about it.

“I’m so tired — I’m trying to be mindful of my language — of talking about whatever it is we got to do,” Graham said. “You just have to make it happen. You got to take the ball away. However it happens, that’s what we got to do.”

Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes, who missed last week’s loss to the Colts with a knee injury, believes some of the team’s defensive players need to change their mentality. He thinks there needs to be more focus on taking the ball away instead of attempting to make a highlight-reel play.

“A lot of us (are) looking for knockout shots instead of the ball,” Stokes said.

Takeaways were an emphasis in the Raiders’ practice Thursday on offense and defense. Stokes said before the workout the defense hadn’t gotten a turnover in the team’s three previous “Takeaway Thursday” practices and wanted to change that this week.

“Trying to flip that switch,” Stokes said.

Slow process for Thornton

Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr.’s size (6-foot-5) and speed (4.3-second 40-yard dash) stood out during the draft process.

But there’s a reason the Tennessee standout was available in the fourth round.

Thornton, 22, was raw entering the NFL because the Volunteers ran a rudimentary offensive scheme. He was pretty much asked to run go routes and try to blow past defenders down the field.

The Raiders understood it would be a process getting Thornton up to speed on the nuances of being a professional wide receiver. So it’s no surprise he’s experienced some ups and downs.

Thornton has five catches for 94 yards his first five games. He’s been targeted just four times the last two weeks and has zero receptions.

Smith is trying to keep Thornton’s head up. He’s called the rookie late at night just to check on him.

“Just to remind him that, ‘Hey man, you’re the guy and we’re counting on you,’” Smith said.

Smith believes Thornton’s time is coming.

“He’s learning, as we all are, and he’s getting better from week to week,” Smith said. “That’s all you can ask from him. He’s taking the right approach. And it’s going to click here soon. It’s going to click, and I really believe that.”

Not making demands

Raiders coach Pete Carroll has made it clear he wants to run the ball more. That led to running back Ashton Jeanty being asked if he tries to push his coaches to get him more involved.

Jeanty may be a rookie, but he was too smart to take the bait.

“I don’t even think it’s more of something that I have to say. I think it’s just through the work I put in in practice, just showing my coaches that I’m consistent,” said Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft. “And then come game time, whenever they do give me the ball, I make plays and show them that I’m a reliable person each and every single week.”

