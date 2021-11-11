Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve

Three Raiders players went down with ankle injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Giants and one of them will miss at least the next three weeks.

Trainers check on Las Vegas Raiders' Darius Philon after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads players to drills during a practice session at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) hits the tackle post during a practice session at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia answers questions during a news conference at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

RAIDERS REPORT

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Thursday — Practice, 11:30 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11:30 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Allegiant Stadium, 5:20 p.m.

Quote of the day

The Raiders continue to have trouble finishing drives.

On six trips to the red zone against the Giants, the Raiders attempted four field goals and scored just one touchdown. They also lead the league by a wide margin in field-goal attempts inside the 40 over the last two years.

Quarterback Derek Carr said the team is focused on improving in that area, taking much of the blame on himself.

“That’s been a big emphasis, something we even talked about today,” Carr said. “If I look back at this last game, we moved the heck out of the football. It was an inaccurate day for me. I don’t remember a day where I’d throw a ball and I’m like ‘Dude what is going on?’ Like, I don’t remember a day in recent memory where it was like that bad, even down in the red zone, some uncharacteristic things.”

Injury report

Cornerback Keisean Nixon and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski missed Wednesday’s practice with ankles injured in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Their progress will be monitored throughout the week, though coach Rich Bisaccia said Nixon was able to run a bit on the side during practice.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins sat out with a lingering back issue.

Safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle) and linebacker K.J. Wright (shoulder) were all limited.

Running back Josh Jacobs was able to practice in full despite a knee issue.

Transactions

Defensive tackle Darius Philon has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

Philon injured his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Bisaccia hopes the injury doesn’t keep him out much longer than the minimum amount of time.

“We’re hoping for the three weeks,” the interim coach said. “We’ll see how it responds over that time.”

Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers was promoted to the active roster in his place.

While DeSean Jackson grabbed all the attention, the Raiders also brought in additional insurance at wide receiver.

Jeff Badet was added to the practice squad in place of Vickers. He was wearing No. 14 during drills on Wednesday.

Badet played collegiately at Kentucky and Oklahoma, signing with the Vikings after going undrafted. After a year with Minnesota, Badet signed with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL and had 16 catches for 108 yards in a shortened season.

The 27-year-old Florida native played the first three regular-season games of his NFL career with Washington last season, though he was targeted just once and didn’t catch a pass.

Showing some love

Carr offered yet another glowing endorsement of the job Bisaccia has done guiding the team through a tumultuous month.

“We love him,” Carr said. “I’m sure some of y’all saw on Twitter and stuff, like when he got the job, we had players on other teams that aren’t even playing anymore saying ‘I love this guy.’ If you find someone that doesn’t like him, they probably didn’t do right. They probably didn’t work hard. They probably weren’t a good teammate and things like that. If you just do right, you’ll love that man.

“There’s already so much on his plate … just even how he got the job. It’s been such a weird time. But with how he’s handled everything and how he’s led us and how he’s pushed us, it’d be hard not to find someone that doesn’t like the guy in our locker room.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal