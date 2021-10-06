Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face

The Raiders had a new cornerback on the practice field Wednesday with two key players at the position out due to injury.

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Chicago Bears, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Quote of the day

Maxx Crosby is having a great year on and off the field, from his elite performances getting after the quarterback to his sobriety.

He also drew positive reviews for the verse he dropped on teammate Darren Waller’s new rap album.

Crosby said his relationship with music dates back many years.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” he said. “When I was in high school, me and my buddy Nick were selling mixtapes out of the back of the car. I was 16 years old. We were giving it out to teachers and (expletive). We didn’t give a damn, so honestly that doesn’t make me nervous at all.”

Crosby has been pleased with the response.

“It was pretty good from the fans and teammates and things of that nature,” he said. “They were pretty thrown off. They didn’t know I was going to be on it, so it was fun to see people happy about it.”

Injury report

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (toe) and Damon Arnette (groin) both missed practice on Wednesday due to their injuries. Tight end Derek Carrier was also sidelined with a pectoral issue.

Safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and left tackle Kolton Miller (knee) were all limited participants.

Making the grade

The Raiders were well represented on the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team for the first quarter of the season.

Crosby, cornerback Casey Hayward and punter A.J. Cole all took first-team honors, which took into account performances through four games of the season.

The site had particularly kind words for Crosby, saying the defensive end “has been one of the biggest surprises of the season and an absolutely dominant pass-rushing force for the Raiders off the edge. He leads the NFL in total pressures with 30, five more than any other player and the fourth-most after four weeks since 2010.”

Rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was named to the second team.

New guy

The Raiders officially announced the signing of cornerback Brandon Facyson off the Chargers practice squad. He practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Facyson played in 44 games, including four starts, in parts of four seasons with the Chargers after joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Virginia Tech.

The team also announced cornerback Keisean Nixon has returned to practice, opening the 21-day window to make a decision on whether he will return to the active roster or stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Ruggs clocks in

News flash: Henry Ruggs is fast.

The speedy wide receiver was clocked at 21.78 miles per hour on his 51-yard reception Monday night against the Chargers by Zebra Technology.

It’s the fastest speed recorded in the NFL this season by their metrics.

Barber out

The Raiders will be without running back Peyton Barber indefinitely after he suffered a toe injury Monday night. The extent of the injury is still being determined.

Barber filled in for an injured Josh Jacobs for two weeks and had forged a role as Jacobs’ backup when Jacobs returned to action Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders have Jalen Richard waiting in the wings. The veteran running back has been on the injured reserve list with a foot injury since the beginning of the season but was designated to return to practice last week.

The Raiders have 14 days to determine whether to activate Richard to the active roster, although the news of Barber’s injury could expedite that decision.

