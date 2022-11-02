Raiders report: Derek Carr still dealing with back injury

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was listed on the injury report Wednesday with a back injury for the second straight week. He said the injury affected his play Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is helped up New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) after being sacked by him and linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) and linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) during the second half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a break on the sidelines during the second half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under pressure from the New Orleans Saints defense during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans.

SARASOTA, Fla. — For the second consecutive week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was listed on the injury report with a back injury.

The injury hasn’t resulted in any missed practices or games, but Carr admitted Wednesday that it did affect his play after he aggravated it during a 24-0 road loss to the Saints on Sunday.

“Did it affect anything in my mechanics or something like that? Of course,” Carr said after practice. “It’s something I’m battling through and dealing with.”

Carr was pulled late in Sunday’s game with the outcome decided.

“I just think that at that point, the game, the score and the time remaining in the game kind of dictated being smart with that situation,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

When Carr’s back is hurting, the primary hindrance is generating velocity on his passes and moving around in the pocket. He did say he thinks the injury is improving.

“I can say I feel better this week than I did this time last week,” Carr said.

Carr has missed just two regular-season games in his nine-year career and loathes even showing up on an injury report.

“If my name is on there, that makes me upset,” he said. “I’ve got to try to do anything to never be on there only because I had a coach one time tell me, ‘Just always be available, no matter what it takes.’ And so that to me, just in my whole NFL career, has always been the most important thing.

“Everyone at this point isn’t feeling great. I’m not feeling great, but it’s part of the game and never an excuse.”

Jacobs impresses

When the Raiders opted against picking up the fifth-year option of running back Josh Jacobs, the general assumption was his days with the club were numbered. But after rushing for 676 yards and six touchdowns in the first seven games, he’s playing his way into a much longer stay.

“If Josh continues to do the things he is doing, things will take care of themselves,” general manager Dave Ziegler said.

Ziegler said Jacobs is an example of what he and McDaniels seek in building a roster.

“He continues to be a great runner, and he embodies a lot of the things that we’re looking for in a football player,” Ziegler said. “His work ethic, his approach every day.”

Injuries

Linebacker Divine Deablo missed Wednesday’s practice with wrist and back injuries.

Wide receiver Davante Adams practiced on a limited basis while still battling a flu bug that spread through the locker room last week. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring, back) also practiced on a limited basis.

