Raiders report: Duron Harmon’s touchdown a family affair

Safety Duron Harmon spotted his family as he ran down the sideline for the first touchdown of his 10-year career in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.

Duron Harmon had nothing but green grass ahead of him as he raced down the sideline for his first career interception return for a touchdown in the Raiders’ 38-20 win over the Texans on Sunday, but his eyes weren’t on the end zone.

He was looking up in the stands to find his family.

“I knew where they were, and I just wanted to acknowledge them because they’re the reason I’m able to put as much into football as I do,” Harmon said after the win at Allegiant Stadium. “My wife is tremendous. I wanted to give her some love, because during the season, so much of my time is dedicated to football. She makes sure the family is straight and does everything we need as a family. I wanted to find them and let them know the play was for them as well.”

Harmon took a couple of glances in his family’s direction as he ran toward the end zone, then beelined across the field and pointed at them, seated above the north end zone.

“They saw me,” he said. “My wife was going crazy. I knew exactly where she was.”

It was his second interception of the season and the 23rd of his 10-year career. The only concern was that the last player who had a chance to bring him down, offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, would cut him off before the goal line.

Harmon said he couldn’t let that happen.

“I couldn’t let him get me because I knew my son would ask how I let an offensive tackle catch me,” he said.

The ball from his touchdown was in the locker behind him while he spoke to reporters, though it won’t be there for long.

“That one goes to my mama,” he said. “She had me. It’s the first pick six I’ve had. I’m thankful to her, so that’s for mom.”

Homecoming

Former Bishop Gorman High star Brevin Jordan played professionally for the first time in his hometown.

The Texans tight end was active for the first time since Week 2, as he has been dealing with an ankle injury.

He nearly caught a touchdown in the second quarter, but the throw from Davis Mills led Jordan just out of bounds in the end zone.

Mills and Jordan couldn’t connect on a completion on four targets, the last of which was Harmon’s interception.

“Sorry,” Harmon said of spoiling the moment. “I guess I’m the hometown hero now.”

Every yard counts

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams finished with eight catches for 95 yards, putting together yet another in a long line of strong statistical performances.

But it was a play that didn’t look like much in the box score that showed his dedication to helping the team win.

Adams caught a third-and-11 pass from Derek Carr about 5 yards short of the first-down marker with 8:15 to play and Raiders leading 24-20. He found enough space to weave his way through two defenders and get within a yard of the marker.

Even though he came up short, those extra yards allowed coach Josh McDaniels to keep his offense on the field and go for a first down instead of kicking a field goal.

The Raiders drew the Texans offside on fourth down, and Josh Jacobs scored on the next play.

“My mentality is I’m trying to scrape the pot clean every play,” Adams said. “I want to get out there and make the most out of each and every time I get the ball.

“I don’t always get to have the 58-yard touchdowns, so if I can get eight on the play rather than three or four, that’s what we’re after.”

Adams passed 700 career receptions Sunday, becoming the eighth player in NFL history to do so in 122 games or fewer.

Moving on up

Carr, who left for one play in the first quarter after being shaken up, finished with an efficient 241 yards on 21-of-27 passing.

That effort gave him 33,220 yards in his career and moved him ahead of Steve Young and into 40th place on the NFL’s all-time passing list.

Carr has played in 133 games. Young took 169 games to get to 33,124.

Next on the list is Phil Simms, who had 33,463 yards in 164 games.

