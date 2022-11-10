Raiders report: Ferrell ‘lost a brother’ after Abram’s release

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram became friends as rookies in 2019, but their time as teammates ended Tuesday when Abram was waived by the Raiders.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell was introduced to NFL fans alongside safety Johnathan Abram when the two then-rookie first-round picks were featured in the first episode of “Hard Knocks” in 2019.

They have been friends since, but their time as teammates ended Tuesday when Abram was waived by the Raiders.

“We were some of the last of the Oakland Raiders,” Ferrell said Wednesday. “Now I’m the longest standing defensive player here, even before Maxx (Crosby, drafted two days later). It definitely feels like you lost a brother, but that doesn’t end with this team. He’s always going to be my friend. We love him to death and wish him the best.”

Abram was claimed by the Packers, for whom he will be reunited with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to the playoffs as interim coach last season.

Ferrell knew it was only a matter of time before Abram found a new home.

“He wanted to be here, and it’s definitely tough losing a brother like that, but it’s not something where I’m too down for him because I know he’ll be fine,” Ferrell said. “He’s going to go on to have a great career.”

Abram struggled with the Raiders this season, and his playing time had decreased, but the news of his release still came as a surprise, as he was midway through the final season on his rookie contract.

“Those are always difficult decisions,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “We ultimately want to try to do what we think is best for us and then also for the player. His role was changing a little bit as we were going through the season.”

Rookie safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was activated from the practice squad to take Abram’s spot on the roster, and safety Jalen Elliott was added to the practice squad in Pola-Mao’s spot.

Waller still recovering

Tight end Darren Waller was limited in practice with a lingering hamstring injury, and there isn’t a timeline on his return to game action.

Waller has been declared inactive after pregame workouts each of the past three weeks.

“We’re in the same boat,” McDaniels said of Waller’s chances of playing Sunday against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium. “It’s very difficult to predict some of these things. Muscles and those kinds of things are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill … is his ability to run and open up and go.”

Waller indicated he wants to string together a few healthy practices before returning in hopes of avoiding a more long-term injury.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re 100 percent before you go out there,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do. But I know I’m not going to be effective if I go out there and run five plays and then it’s right back to square one.”

Injury report

Linebackers Blake Martinez (rest day) and Denzel Perryman (hip, ribs) were the only players absent from Wednesday’s practice.

Quarterback Derek Carr was listed as a full participant despite a back injury.

Linebacker Darien Butler (hip) and wide receivers Keelan Cole (knee) and Hunter Renfrow (hamstring, ribs) were limited.

