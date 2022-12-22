Raiders report: Focus remains on Steelers, not weather forecast

The Raiders are aware of how ugly the weather could be Saturday in Pittsburgh, but their preparations are on the Steelers and not the forecast.

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) watches as he kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are once again doing what they can to prepare for the potential of nasty weather for their game against the Steelers on Saturday in Pittsburgh even though conditions can often be unpredictable.

It was only a few weeks ago that the forecast called for wind and rain in Seattle and the team sprayed footballs in practice only for the game to kick off under peaceful skies.

“Obviously you need to be ready to adjust if something determines that you need to adjust,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “We’re not playing the weather, we’re playing the Steelers. Our preparation is going to be solely focused on them. If something in the weather would dictate — 50 mile per hour winds, or something like that — obviously you need to be ready to adjust accordingly.It doesn’t mean that you’ve got to go in and assume that those things are going to happen, but I think preparation the next few days is going to be important just in case we need to adjust.”

During his time with the Patriots, McDaniels had the “benefit” of coaching in a place where wind and cold and snow and rain were just part of the routine.

That’s not quite the case in Las Vegas. McDaniels joked that he asked about cranking up the air conditioning in the indoor facility to simulate sub-zero conditions, but that’s not realistic.

“They said it might shut the building down if we got it down to zero or 10 degrees,” he laughed.

So the Raiders will just prepare for the game and then make adjustments once they see the conditions on the ground. Wind often creates the biggest difficulties for an offense, but it’s really the kicking game where weather often wreaks the most havoc.

McDaniels said each week the Raiders try to get as good a sense of possible of the range of not only his kicker, Daniel Carlson, but also the opposing kicker. That includes which hash mark they might be most comfortable from and how different kicking in each end of the field is. The same goes for the punters.

That information becomes valuable in terms of strategy as the game progresses.

“I would say that’s every week we have those conversations, and I think knowing exactly what it is and what it isn’t is really critical on a week-to-week basis,” McDaniels said. “There’s a lot of things that would go into each decision that we make and then each kicking play, because if it becomes that type of a game where field position is really going to have a lot to do with the outcome and the result of the game, you don’t want to be losing by 10 or 12 yards every time you exchange the ball.

“This will be a good challenge for us, I think one that our guys are eager to handle and play in.”

The forecast calls for a high of 13 degrees with sustained winds of 20 mph.

Injury report

Starting offensive guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham were updated to limited participation on Wednesday’s injury report after being listed as nonparticipants Tuesday.

The Raiders have not conducted a full practice this week, so both reports were just estimates of their involvement, but the upgrades are a good sign for a team that struggled in their absence Sunday.

“Hopeful that we’re gaining here,” Josh McDaniels said of their potential availability for Saturday. “Again, we’ll see a lot more (on Thursday) I think when we’re actually out on the grass, but both guys are working really hard. Hopefully if we can have a few good days here, there’s a shot.”

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back) and running back Zamir White (ankle) were also upgraded to limited on Wednesday, but cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was still a nonparticipant with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep) and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder/neck), were listed as limited in both sessions.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with quad, calf and hand injuries for the last several weeks, is not listed on the report.

Transactions

The Raiders brought back a familiar face and added a new one to the practice squad.

Wide receiver D.J. Turner, who was waived earlier this week from the active roster, has returned. He has played in nine games this season, mostly as a returner.

Turner does have four carries for 26 yards on offense, but his only target of the season fell incomplete.

Linebacker Harvey Langi was also added to the practice squad to help provide some depth at the position with several players ailing.

The 30-year-old played collegiately at Utah and Brigham Young and has done two stints with the Patriots around a three-year run as part of the Jets organization.

Langi spent the last two months on the Broncos practice squad, playing in three games for Denver.

He has played in 43 career games, including 10 starts.

Linebacker Austin Calitro and wide receiver Malik Turner were released from the practice squad to create the roster spots.

