Raiders report: Former starter trying to impress new staff in camp

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett started seven games for the Raiders last season but now has to fight for his reps in training camp.

Raiders mailbag: Could this rookie be ready to shine right away?

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett hasn’t been deterred by how many reps he’s taken with the third-team defense during training camp.

Bennett, 24, isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. Even if the 2023 fourth-round pick started seven games last season.

“I like to be resilient,” Bennett said. “That’s when I see the best JB, when I’m just focused on me, focused on just being present and just controlling what I can control at the end of the day.”

Bennett was expected to compete to be a starter this season. Instead, he’s fighting for reps every day. He played with the third team almost exclusively Friday.

Bennett insists he’s not frustrated with the situation. He’s trying to prove himself to coach Pete Carroll, who has worked with some of the NFL’s top defensive backs.

“It’s nothing that I haven’t been through before,” Bennett said. “Like in high school, I only started one year, my senior year. Going (to junior college) and going to Maryland. So, I always feel like the underdog. And not saying I’m an underdog right now, but just more so, I’ve always had to get out of the mud. I like to persevere.”

Bennett made four starts and 14 appearances as a rookie, then started seven of the Raiders’ first 10 games in 2024. He led the league in third-down pass breakups through five weeks, but his season ended due to a shoulder injury after Week 11.

Bennett returned healthy this offseason to play for a new coaching staff. The change was significant, as Carroll prefers taller corners than Bennett, who is listed at 5-foot-10.

Still, Bennett is taking feedback from the Raiders coaches and trying to improve. He’s got blazing speed but is trying to acclimate to Carroll’s system.

If Bennett is feeling down about his place on the depth chart, he’s now showing it. He’s been animated each time he’s made a play and appears to be having fun on the practice field.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to forget who I am,” Bennett said. “I can be going with the ones, twos, threes, whatever it is, but at the end of the day, I know who I am. I know what type of player I am, the only type that I can be. So when I make a play, I’m going to let everybody know that. I don’t talk too much trash, but when I do make a play, I’m going to celebrate, I’m going to have fun, because it’s a hard league.”

Day off

Tight end Brock Bowers was on the field Friday, but he was wearing a baseball cap instead of a helmet and did not participate in drills.

It’s unclear if he will be available for Saturday’s mock game at 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the Raiders website. All proceeds go to the Raiders Foundation.

Defensive linemen Adam Butler and Tyree Wilson were full participants in Friday’s practice after leaving early Thursday.

Brady sighting

Minority owner Tom Brady attended Friday’s practice wearing a Raiders shirt and hat. He patrolled the sideline and briefly interacted with players during drills.

Brady spent an extended portion of the practice talking with first-year general manager John Spytek, his former teammate at Michigan.

Play of the day

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Darnay Holmes had a great battle on a throw to the end zone during an 11-on-11 period.

Meyers jumped high over Holmes to pull in a pass from quarterback Geno Smith, but Holmes continued to fight for the ball as the two went to the ground. Holmes jarred it loose just before he and Meyers hit the grass and an official stepped in to rule the pass incomplete.

Carroll jogged all the way down to the end zone to discuss what the official saw on the play while Holmes and the defense celebrated.

