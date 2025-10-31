Raiders report: Graham pinpoints key defensive issue during bye week

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham used the bye week to evaluate his group, and came up with one key weakness the team has to shore up.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interacts with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interacts with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interacts with defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interacts with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham believes he pinpointed a key area where his group can improve during its bye week.

The team needs to do more on early downs to prevent opponents from getting to third-and-short so often. It’s made it difficult for the Raiders to get off the field. They’re allowing opponents to convert 44.9 percent of their third downs, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

“This league and just throughout my career, you spend so much time on third downs, spend so much time in the red area, which is warranted, but it’s the first- and second-down plays,” Graham said. “You think about some of the long drives we’ve given up and sometimes they don’t even get to third down or they’ve got to third-and-2 or third-and-3. That’s not even really third down right there. I don’t know what they’re going to do there.”

Graham said opponents have access to far too much of their playbook on third-and-short. They can run, pass or even have their quarterback use his legs to move the chains.

Making things more difficult is the fact that teams are attempting to convert fourth-and-short more often. So getting to third-and-short means a defense has to be prepared to get two straight stops.

The Raiders have struggled to even get one for much of this season. Their issues were evident in their Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, who opened the game with five straight scoring drives of nine plays or more.

Kansas City converted nine of its first 10 third-down attempts. It converted a fourth-and-1 the one time it was stopped on third down.

“My job, the self-evaluation, is I’ve got to put these guys in a better spot on (third) down,” Graham said. “First down has been pretty solid. But we’ve got to do a better job on second down and try to create some longer third-down situations. So that falls on me.”

The numbers back Graham up.

His defense is actually third-best in the league on first down, allowing an average of 4.59 yards per play. But opponents are picking up solid yards on second down.

The Raiders are allowing 5.7 third-down conversions per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Injury report

Two key defensive linemen returned to practice for the Raiders on Thursday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Adam Butler were both limited participants after missing Wednesday’s practice with back injuries. Coach Pete Carroll has expressed confidence the two will be available for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, however, was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with ankle and knee injuries after getting in a full workout Wednesday.

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) were full participants Thursday and remain on track to return Sunday.

Setting the standard

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty isn’t shying away from the challenge of turning around a Raiders franchise that has made the playoffs twice in the past 22 seasons.

“Just keep being who I am,” Jeanty said on how he plans to set the tone. “Working hard and setting the example. You know, speak when it’s needed. I’ll keep doing my part and hopefully others continue to fall behind and go forward with me.”

Jeanty said after the loss to the Chiefs there had been a “losing culture” around the organization for a long time.

The comments prompted a response from former quarterback Derek Carr.

“It has been hard there for a long time. Trust me. No one knows more than me, big dog, but the only people that can fix it are the ones in the building,” said Carr on his podcast, “Home Grown with David & Derek Carr.” “You’ve got to set the culture. You’ve got to set the standard. We went to the playoffs two times and it hadn’t happened in 20 years, so I know how hard it is. But instead of dwelling on it, I’m excited to see the young back go run more violently than he’s ever ran, pick up blitzes more violently with his hands than he ever has, to push the team forward, to propel the football team forward because I believe in the Raiders, man. I still believe in them.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.