Raiders report: Hunter Renfrow speaks about return, costly fumble

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has missed the last two games in concussion protocol, but expects to return Monday and start to move on from his fumble against the Cardinals.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fumbles the ball after a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during overtime in their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had to sit for two weeks with the lasting memory of seeing his overtime fumble returned for a game-winning touchdown against the Cardinals last month.

He practiced in full Thursday for the first time since suffering a concussion on that play and insists he hasn’t tried to block out that image.

“I think it’s good to remember,” Renfrow said. “I don’t think you forget. Your successes and failures are things you carry with you and learn from. So l look at it as an opportunity. It’s not something I loved to have happened, but it’s going to teach me and drill me in practice to take care of the ball. Hopefully it will win some games late in the season for us by doing things the right way.”

Renfrow also hopes his return can play a role in future victories. He has cleared the league’s protocol and expects to make his return to action Monday when the Raiders play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I feel good,” he said. “I was going through the protocol, but it allowed my body to rest and I tried to attack the process as well as I could. I’m just really excited to get back out there and play a game I love.”

Renfrow isn’t sure yet if he is going to immediately return to his role as punt returner, leaving that up to his coaches. But he should add another option for quarterback Derek Carr in the passing game.

He has put far more good than bad on film over the course of his career, but is eager to show his late mistakes against the Cardinals are not indicative of his abilities.

“Every year is a new year,” he said. “New coaches, new teammates. You have to prove it to them. So I’ll definitely bear that burden. That doesn’t mean I’m going to do anything extra. I’ll just go out there and play as hard as I always have.”

Renfrow said he watched the road game against Tennessee at home with his family, then spent Sunday’s game with injured tight end Foster Moreau at Allegiant Stadium. He was also able to use the disappointing end to the Cardinals game as a bonding experience with other teammates.

“I had tons of people come up to the locker room and say something like that has happened to them before,” he said. “So it gave me a chance to bond closer with them, as well. Negative things happen, but as long as you can find a positive in them, it’s not the worst thing in the world.”

Injury report

While Renfrow was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, Moreau remained out with a knee injury. He didn’t practice last week before sitting out Sunday’s victory over the Broncos.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman remains in concussion protocol and was limited in practice Thursday. Tight end Darren Waller shed the red no-contact jersey he was spotted in Wednesday, but was still listed as limited for Thursday’s session.

Safety Roderic Teamer missed practice with an illness.

Linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), offensive tackle Justin Herron (knee), cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were all limited.

Hobbs shines

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was the lone Raiders player named to the Pro Football Focus first team for the first quarter of the season.

“Hobbs was one of the best-graded rookies in the league last season and is looking to continue that play into his sophomore season,” the site wrote. “He has two pass breakups and is allowing just 7.6 yards per catch while playing on the outside far more this season than he did as a rookie.”

Running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby were named to the second team.

Retraction

Former Raiders’ running back Clarence Davis is still alive, despite a team announcement about his death early Thursday.

Hours after the team had posted on social media and the website about the death of the star of Super Bowl XI and recipient of the famed “Sea of Hands” touchdown pass, a retraction was issued.

“The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false,” it read. “The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.